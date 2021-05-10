By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 35,000 of the FRSC regular, special marshals, and road safety club members; about 750 patrol vehicles, 120 ambulances, 25 tow trucks and over 200 bikes for the coming Eid-el-Fitr special operation that would commence from May 11 through May 17, 2021.

FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said the decision followed the declaration of Thursday, May 13, 2021 as the day of Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Nigeria.

He also said the massive nobilisation of FRSC personnel and operational equipments for the Sallah special patrol was aimed at ensuring safer road environment, before, during the festive period and beyond.

According to him, “the mission of the special operation is to ensure free flow of traffic, provide prompt rescue services and timely clearance of obstructions on all major roads and critical corridors across the country before, during and after the festive period as well as minimizing the occurrence of road traffic crashes on the nation’s highways through effective patrol operations and sustained public enlightenment campaigns.”

He added that, “FRSC has a tradition of always organising special patrols during festive periods as a way of averting the chaos that characterise the road during the celebrations, as such, this year’s Eid el Fitr would not be an exemption. Motorists must endeavour to avoid traffic violations and remain conscious of their safety to avoid not only arrest and prosecution by members of the Corps, but falling prey to avoidable road crashes.”

To ensure the effectiveness of the operations, Kazeem revealed that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed commanding officers operating across various formations nationwide to ensure that the 52 corridors are properly manned throughout the period of the operations.

Kazeem noted that, among the 52 corridors to be covered are Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile corridor, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, amongst others.

Special focus will be on checking the following offences – dangerous driving/overtaking, overloading violation, Use of phone while driving, excessive speed, Lane indiscipline/Route violation, passengers’ manifest violation, illegal use of SPY number plate, latching violation, among others.

In line with the foregoing, the patrol is to run in shifts as follows 0600hrs – 1400hrs, 1400HRS – 2000hrs, 2000hrs – 2200hrs, and Night Rescue teams to be on standby at all operational Commands.

The Corps will go into the exercise with the friendly collaboration with Military Units en-route or resident, the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Security, State owned and NGO Ambulance service providers, National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNERS) and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The corps marshal, Dr Oyeyemi, who felicitated with the Muslim faithful reechoed his earlier call on them to manifest love, care and continuous obedience to established laws so as to portray the lessons learnt during the Ramadan in positive light.