Hajiya Aminatu Dahiru Binani, wife of the former Governor of the State and Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. Muhammad Danjuma Goje, has welcome thousands of women groups who paid her Sallah homage at her family residence in Gombe.

The women groups who were led by the Gombe central zonal women leader of the APC, Mrs. Rose Danjuma, women leaders of Akko and Yamaltu Deba local governments; Hajiya Nayi Pandaya and Hajiya Hafsat Deba, said the visit was basically to pay Sallah Homage to the wife of their leader, Hajiya Aminatu and familiarize with her as their political mother and the fact that this is her first time of blending with the women folks from the Goje’s extended political family.

Also, in their separate remarks, the leaders thanked and expressed their pleasure from the warmth reception accorded them and also reiterated their loyalty to her as their political mother and leader.

While responding, Hajiya Aminatu also thanked the women for their unflinching support and loyalty to her husband and assured them that she’ll continue to support and associate with them for the betterment of women and all mothers in the state as it’s the tradition in Goje’s family.

“I’m honoured and humbled by the show of love as this is my first time having this kind of interface with great women since I become part of this great family.

“I assure you that like my husband, my doors are always open and we shall partner in making progress in alleviating the sufferings of the vulnerable women in the society.” She said.

The groups could not hide their happiness as thousands of them got home with various gifts including various types of wrappers and cash donations.

Some dignitaries at the event were, Commissioner for Environment, Hajiya Hussaina Goje; State’s APC women leader, Hajiya Lumbi; and Special Adviser to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Investment, Hajiya Dijatu Bappah, among others.

Hajiya Aminatu from Adamawa state got married to the Gombe political leader, Sen. Goje after the demise of his late wife and ever since, this is the first meeting she has had with the women politicians of the state in her effort to further blend and associate with them.