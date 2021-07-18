Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has directed the payment of salaries and pensions for all workers in the state, including those in the local governments.

A statement by director-general of Press Affairs to the governor, Ismaila Uba Misilli, quoted the state commissioner for Finance, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, as confirming the development.

According to Misilli, the commissioner revealed that the directive has since been implemented as all workers and pensioners have been paid to enable them celebrate the eid el- Kabir sallah festivity.

The commissioner also revealed that Governor Yahaya has approved sum of N73.2 million for payment of compensation for land.

The compensation was paid to 198 land owners who had their lands reclaimed by government for various development purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Magaji, 96 land owners were paid N48.2m in Kaltungo, to allow for construction of the permanent site of recently established Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo.

He added that in Gona Akko local government area, 102 land owners received N25.06m as compensation for the proposed Gulf course to be constructed through a Public-Private Partnership arrangement by the Gombe State government, making a total of 198.