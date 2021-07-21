Governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule has congratulated Muslims in the state for joining their counterparts all over the world in celebrating Sallah and called on the people to live in peace and harmony.

Similarly, the senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial district at the National Assembly, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has felicitated with Muslims as they celebrate the feast of sacrifice.

Governor Sule who stated this in a press statement made available to newsmen in Lafia said the feast of Eid el-Kabir is a test of faith in commemoration of the sublime submission by the Prophet to the call for sacrifice.

“My dear people of Nasarawa State, you will recall that the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on religious affairs has announced 19th of July, 2021 as Arafat day. Following this announcement, therefore, Tuesday, 20th July 2021 marks the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

“My brothers and sisters, I wish to remind us that occasions such as this call for the Ummah to reflect on their relationship with God and fellow humans as a yardstick for righteous living, love and peaceful co-existence in the society,” he said.

Senator Al-Makura, who is the immediate past governor of the state also said that Eid-el-Kabir teaches and reminds people of the meaning of sacrifice, love and tolerance, in relationships with one another.

Al-Makura, who is also the senate committee chairman on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy, said, “Let us look beyond the merriment and seize the opportunity of this festival to intensify prayers for our state and the country at large.”

He further urged Muslim Ummah and Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of dedication and obedience as demonstrated in Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice of his son in obedience to the instructions of Allah.

Meanwhile, the speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has also congratulated the Muslim community on the celebration of this year’s Eid el-Kabir and called for sustained prayers for peace and progress of the country.

In a statement signed by the press secretary to the speaker, Jibrin Gwamna, the speaker called on Muslims to reflect on the significance of the period and extend hands of love and friendship to one another especially the less privileged.