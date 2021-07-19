Kano State commissioner for education, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru, has approved the immediate removal of the principal of Government Secondary School (GSS) Dambatta, Mallam Sabo Muhammad Ahmad, and his immediate replacement.

In a statement issued by the ministry’s chief public relations officer Aliyu Yusuf, the government said the removal of Ahmad was due to his inability to keep the 300 students writing NECO examinations in his school despite the circular released to all principals/directors to that effect.

The statement said the commissioner was disappointed that the principal released all the students and also left the school to his hometown possibly for Sallah break without informing the ministry.

The statement said, “This action is a portrayal of laxity, betrayal of trust reposed in him, insubordination and gross misconduct.

“It is to be recalled that Kano State Government has directed all boarding schools to retain in school, their students writing NECO examinations with adequate and special feeding arrangements put in place by the state government, including purchase of 19 cows as a special gesture for Sallah,” it added.

