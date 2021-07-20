The National President of National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma congratulates all Muslim faithfuls across the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The President while felicitating with NAAT Muslim members nationwide on the occasion, assured them of his unalloyed commitment to the course of the great union with the determination to fulfil his promises and his desire commitment to give the union an unparalleled and indisputable identity amidst the university community.

He charged members to pray for the leadership of the union at the Branches, the Zones and National level.

The President reiterated that peace and tranquillity enjoyed by the Union is responsible for the recent progress recorded. He expressed hope and optimism in overcoming the challenges before the Union.

Furthermore, speaking at NAAT National Secretariat, the President, enjoined our Muslim brothers and sisters to reflect on the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad in their lives while strongly advising them and other members of the public to observe all the preventive procedures laid down by NCDC against the ravaging new variant of COVID-19.