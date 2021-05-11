By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has imposed 12-hour restriction on vehicular movement in Maiduguri, the state capital on Sallah day.

A statement issued by the police public relations officer, SP Edet Okon, on Tuesday, and sent to journalists in Maiduguri, said the restriction will affect all motor vehicles, tricycles, bicycles, wheel barrows and all animal transports.

SP Okon added that worshippers are, therefore, advised to arrive early at Eid prayer grounds nearest to their homes for security screening, to avoid eleventh-hour rush or stampede.

The statement reads: “In view of the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Bello Makwashi, wishes to inform residents of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere LGA that there will be restriction of vehicular movement up until 1200hrs on Sallah day.

“The restriction will affect all motor vehicles, tricycles, bicycles, wheelbarrows and all animal transports.

“Worshippers are, therefore, advised to arrive early at praying grounds nearest to their homes for security screening; to avoid eleventh hour rush/stampede. Also, owing to the ravaging effect of the Coronavirus, they are further advised to ensure the use of face masks, and to observe social distancing and other safety measures put in place by government.

“For the avoidance of doubts, bags, weapons or sharp objects of any kind will not be allowed into the praying grounds. Parents/Guardians are reminded to be mindful of heir children/wards at the praying grounds to avoid incidents of missing persons.

“Worshippers are by this notice advised to cooperate with security operatives deployed to the prayer grounds, as this is one of the many measures adopted by the Command to ensure their safety before, during and after the prayers.”

The statement equally advised worshippers to continue to be security conscious and to report all suspicious persons, activities or objects to the police or other security agencies.

“The CP wishes all Muslim faithful a happy Sallah celebration,” the statement added.