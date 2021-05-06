The Senate on Thursday adjourned plenary until May 18, to enable the members to observe the Sallah.

President of the senate, Mr Ahmad Lawan, made the announcement after a closed-door session with Service Chiefs which lasted for about four hours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was on the plans of the service chiefs at containing the present insecurity situation in the country.

According to Lawan, the senate will adjourn for the Sallah break and to resume on May 18.

He, however, said that before that date, “we expect that our committees will still be working, particularly the Joint Committee working on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

“We expect that the joint committee will be presenting its report to the senate as soon as we resume.

“It is still our desire and determination to pass the PIB before the end of May,” Lawan said.

On the Electoral Act amendment Bill, Lawan said that the senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would still have to do some little work.

He expressed hope that the National Assembly would pass the amendment to the Bill before the summer recess which would be in June.

“Other committees, particularly again, our committee on Constitution Review headed by Deputy Senate President, has designed zonal interactions with our constituents, Nigerians.

“We also expect that they will be able to complete their work as soon as possible for the senate and House of Representatives to vote on the issues and, of course, send our report to the 36 State Houses of Assembly.

“I’m sure that during our recess, between now and May 18, we will still be doing one form of legislative intervention or the other, either as individuals or may be as groups.

“(This is) because ours is a full time job, and the parliament and parliamentarians are always the first point of call when there is distress.

“Nigerians will always remember national assembly members as soon as something happens.

“We will continue to be available for our constituents. We should continue to be alive to our responsibilities and we should continue to do our best,” he said. (NAN)