The Senate, on Wednesday, adjourned plenary to enable its members proceed on Sallah break.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, accordingly announced July 19, 2022, as resumption date for the Senators.

The Senate, before embarking on the three-week recess, referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Mohammed Bello as chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to its Committee on National Planning for further legislative action.

It also passed the Federal Medical Centre (Establishment) Bill, 2022, after re-committal to the Committee of the Whole for consideration and passage.

The Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo North), who sponsored the motion for re-committal, recalled that the Bill was passed by the National Assembly and forwarded to President Buhari for assent.

According to him, some fundamental issues which required fresh legislative action by both Houses of the National Assembly emerged after critical analysis of the Bill.

He added that a Technical Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives and Directorate of Legal Services met and worked on the Bill.

The Senate, while relying on order 1(b) and order 52(6) of the Senate Standing Order, 2022 as amended, rescinded its decision on the Bill as passed and re-committed same to the Committee of the Whole for re-consideration and passage into law.