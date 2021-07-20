The Senator representing Kaduna North senatorial district, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has urged the people of his constituency to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir in praying fervently for peace, security and national economic development.

“We should also not relent in our prayers for peace, security and economy of our country,” he said.

The lawmaker, who is also the chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, gave the charge in a message to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

“I felicitate with my constituents on this auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

“I urge you to reflect and imbibe the virtues of prophet Muhammad (SAW) on love, patience and sacrifice,” he stressed.

He also tasked his constituents to give maximum cooperation to security agencies in the fight against banditry and allied crimes in their communities, emphasising that intelligence-gathering is a collective responsibility.

“I call on the people to be vigilant and continue to offer useful information about criminal elements in their midst to the security agencies as they intensify efforts towards curbing banditry in the country,” Kwari stated.

The Senator also commended the efforts of Federal and Kaduna State governments so far, for tracking and arresting bandits along with their informants, while commending the joint security agents and Kaduna Vigilante Service (KADVS) for their respective roles in addressing security issues.

Senator Kwari then prayed that the Almighty Allah to grant “everyone of us the blessings attached to Eid-el-Kabir.”