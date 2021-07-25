The director-general and chief executive officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dikko Umaru Radda, in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated 700 cows to the less-privileged for the recent Sallah celebration in Katsina State.

The 700 cows were donated through the Hesene International and Radda’s Foundation, the Gwagware Foundation, with the beef distributed to over 4,000 people at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

Hesene is a Senegalese based international NGO headed by Sheikh Abdul’ahad Ibrahim Inyass and the beneficiaries of the 700 cows cut across the 34 local government areas of the state.

Leveraging on his international network, Dikko Radda was said to have invited the NGO to the State so that his people can also benefit from its humanitarian gesture.

The gesture was said to have put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged who in turn, poured encomiums on Radda and his Gwagware Foundation.

The Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, who was at the venue with his entire cabinet members, flagged off the distribution of the 700 cows to the beneficiaries.

Masari commended the SMEDAN DG for his foresight, adding that he always identify with the people of the state particularly the youths and the widows.

He said what Gwagware Foundation has done should be emulated by other well-to-do citizens of the state.

Speaking, one of the beneficiaries, Mallam Muhammadu Katsina, said he was not expecting to eat meat during the Sallah celebration, but God answered his prayers and gave his household meat to celebrate with.