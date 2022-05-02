Ahead of Eid-el- Fitr celebrations, prices of foodstuff, especially grains went up astronomically in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Eid-el- Fitr is the marking of the end of Muslims fast (Ramadan). The day is usually dependent on sighting of the moon by appropriate authorities. The fasting Muslims are mandatorily expected to pay Zakatul Fitr in the last few days of Ramadan, using grains or any other raw food materials in their localities.

Prophet Mohammed (SAWS) made zakatul fitr compulsory so that those who fasted may be purified of their idle deeds and shameful talk committed during Ramadan, and so that the poor may be fed.

Whoever pays Zakatul Fitr before Sallah day will have it accepted as zakat, while he who gives it after the Sallah has given sadaqat, according to one of the sayings of Prophet Mohammed (SAWS).

An Islamic scholar, Imam AbdulRazaq Mahmud Karebu says the significant role played by zakat in the circulation of wealth within the Islamic society is also played by the Zakatul Fitr.

He said,” The rich are obliged to come in direct contact with the poor, and the poor are put in contact with the extremely poor. This contact between the various levels of society helps to build real bonds of brotherhood and love within the Islamic community, and trains those who have, to be generous to those who do not have.

“Hence, the goal of Zakatul Fitr is the spiritual development of the believers. By making them give up some of their wealth, the believers are taught the higher moral characteristics of generosity, compassion, gratitude to God and righteousness,” he added. I gathered that it was in light of the above that the marketers in Ilorin have hiked the prices of foodstuff.

A market survey by me showed that the prices of beans, tomatoes and yams have been hiked in all the major markets in Ilorin. A trader at Mandate market, Adewole, Ilorin, Mrs Agboluaje Grace, confirmed the hike in the prices of food items.

She, however, attributed the hike in the prices of food items and other commodities to the high cost of transportation and problem of insecurity in some parts of the country. She lamented that, “ both the traders and customers are unhappy about the soaring prices of foodstuffs.”

Though, they are bracing up for the Eid- el- Fitr celebrations, residents, especially the fasting Muslims lamented the high cost of foodstuff in all major markets in Ilorin. Those who spoke with me, including Sulaiman Bashar, Hajia Afusat Abdullahi lamented the hike in the prices of foodstuff.

A teacher of Islamic Studies at the Al- Hikmah university, Ilorin, Prof Abdullateef Oladimeji,noted that banditry and other security challenges bedeviling the country are threats to food security, calling on clerics across the two major religions to help the country with prayers during this trying period, noting that security only comes from God.