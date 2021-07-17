Barely four days to Sallah celebration, Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed personnel of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to mount 24-hour surveillance on notorious Maiduguri- Damaturu highway for safety of citizens travelling in or out of the state to celebrate with families.

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) which comprises personnel of the police, Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF), vigilantes and hunters is a security unit formed by Borno State government to complement military efforts in protecting commuters and farmers on the troubled route.

Following directive, the Commander RRR, Abioye Babalola has moved in surveillance and patrol vehicles to black spots along the route with heavy presence of combined personnel of RRS alongside military personnel on highway.

Even though efforts by our correspondent to speak to RRS Commander was futile, a senior member of CJTF, who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that heavy security surveillance has been mounted at Garin Kuturu, Auno, Jakana, Mainok, among other spots.

The governor has also approved appointment of Town Planner, Kaka Malam Umar as acting general manager and chief executive officer of Borno State Urban Planning and Development Board.

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau who announced the appointment, said the governor acted in line with sections 12 and 13 of Borno State Urban Planning and Development Board Law 2001 which established the board.

The law empowers the governor to appoint a town planner working under employment of Borno State government, who is registered with Town Planning Registration Council (TOPREC) and who must have been in practice for minimum of five years.

TPL Kaka Malam Umar, the statement explained has met the requirements and is to replace the Board’s former GM who retired in August, 2020.

Gusau said as acting GM and CEO with immediate effect, TPL Kaka Malam Umar is to oversee general administration and coordinate all activities of the Board in line with his duties, powers and limitations spelt out by the law which also spells out duties, powers and limitations for existing chairman and members of the board.