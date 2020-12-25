By David Aduge-Ani, Abuja and ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Again, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday mourned the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Sam Nda-Isaiah, saying a big fish has gone out of the country’s media ocean and political arena.

The president who was the first to issue a condolence message on the demise of the media mogul and astute politician who passed on to the great beyond on Friday, December 11, 2020, reiterated that the Late Nda-Isaiah was a friend and an ally whose untimely passage filled him with shock and sadness.

In a condolence letter he personally signed and addressed to the family of the deceased, the president noted that the good family name left by the late chairman was worth more than gold, just as he urged the family to do whatever it takes to uphold it.

The president’s condolence letter was delivered to the late chairman’s younger brother, Mr Abraham Nda-Isaiah, by senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu; senior special assistant to the president on domestic and social affairs, Sarki Abba and the state chief of protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

The president stated in the letter that Sam Nda-Isaiah would be sorely missed by him, his family, friends and associates, adding that the late chairman was a “massive fish gone out of the media ocean and the political arena” where he displayed rare candour and courage.

Buhari stated: “On behalf of the federal government and my family, I sincerely express my condolence on the sudden transition of my friend and ally, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers.

“Indeed, Sam’s untimely passage filled me with shock and sadness to the point that I was lost for words when the news reached me.

“I, therefore, condole with the Nda-Isaiah family, media fraternity and all who mourn this man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better country. Nigeria has no doubt lost an exemplary gentleman. May God Almighty console Sam’s grieving family, friends and associates and grant his soul peaceful rest”.

Responding on behalf of the family, Abraham Nda-Isaiah thanked the president for the visit, adding that it was a show of love and support for the family, even as he noted that his late elder brother had been very close to the president since 2003.

He Was Ahead Of Several Generations—Pfizer Alumni

Also, Pfizer alumni yesterday described the death of the chairman of the LEADERSHIP Group, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a “rude shock” adding that he was ahead of several generations.

In a statement issued by Lere Baale, the group said Sam Nda-Isaiah was just in his early 20s when he joined Pfizer in 1985.

“In 1986, following the introduction of SAP, he advised that we buy cars and keep as the most economical decision. We thought he was too junior to understand the fundamentals of the economics of SAP. He had foresight.

“He made tremendous efforts along with other colleagues to develop Pfizer business in the North. He used to sell almost one third of Trosyd & GynoTrosyd nationwide. He and his colleagues like Ben Ajepe and Issa Danbatta under a team headed by C. C. Chukwu did their best to lay a solid foundation for the company and accelerate business growth in the North.

“He eventually relocated to journalism but did not cut off his close links with many of us. He hired many Pfizerites and even honoured me with the role of executive vice chairman for LEADERSHIP Group & Holdings. He was a loyal, humble, honest and hardworking but jovial man. He wanted to create a group of businesses with great governance corporate structure. He was moving at great speed and too serious with his big, hairy and audacious dreams.

“He fought bravely for the weak, the poor, the widows, etc. He took each day in stride, never really complaining and always hoping that Nigeria would be better. This was our hope too.

“Sam also popularly referred to as Omokunrin, Uncle Sam, chairman, inside and out, was a wonderful friend to us all as a Pfizer alumnus, supporting anything Pfizer in all ways for about 35 years with his smiling, gentle and caring nature. One of his beliefs in life was the importance of being authentic with people, saying what needs to be said because it’s good for the relationship and for the soul.

“Unfinished business causes pain and having peace is essential for a healthy and joyful life. Also, we always admired his productivity, hard work, dedication, accommodating others and how he never judged or forced his opinions on anyone, but offered valuable and truthful advice that we will surely miss.

“We hope he forgives us all for our assumption that he was too much in a hurry. Now we understand he had to pursue his God-given purpose faithfully within 58 years.

“Our friend was loving and real. He was a wonderful worker, a great family man who laid a strong foundation for his family. Lastly, his magnetic smile, jovial nature, hard work, productivity and dedication will be missed by all of us. His beautiful spirit will live on. He tried his best and fulfilled his purpose based on the testimonies and tributes, but God called him, and he had to go. Now our hope is that he rests in peace knowing he did all that he could and that his family will be fine. When we love people it’s so comforting to know that they will always be with us in our hearts,” the group stated.

The statement added: “Many associate Sam with the following names and descriptions- Omokunrin, Sam, Extraordinary man, Loyal, Persistence, Resilient, Honesty, Highly Opinionated, Patriot, Soft at heart, Asian Economic Growth Specialist, Governance, Strong Faith, Charity, Meaningful Life, Servant of Friends, Alive, etc revealing that he is a quintessential man. We will all miss you but continue to smile and keep hope alive till we will all meet at the feet of our Lord and Savior on the day.”

Sheikh Gumi Pays Tribute

Also, respected Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dr Mahmud Gumi, in his tribute, described the late publisher and presidential aspirant as a patriotic Nigerian who worked very hard and scaled all hurdles to achieve a lot.

He averred that late Sam Nda-Isaiah was an example to northern youth with so much quality of leadership worthy of emulation.

The cleric stated: “From my encounters with him, I feel he is an example to our youths. How he was within a short time established a media house and was a Presidential aspirant in a major party. He has good quality of leadership which our youths should emulate and follow.

“He was a patriotic Nigerian who worked very hard and scaled all huddles and achieved a lot, he will be greatly missed”.

On his part, the publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper, Tukur Mahmud, said he received the news of the death of the late publisher who is a colleague and a dependable brother with much shock.

According to him, late Sam Nda Isaiah represented so much, not only in the media industry but in Nigeria as a whole.

“Through the media and as a strong voice, he represented the interests of the North. He stood for the North and defended the interests of the North and with his emergence, a lot has been achieved.

“With the initiative of establishing Leadership Newspapers, he created awareness and insisted on equality in the distribution of our resources, we will miss him greatly, he is a man of the people and a bridge builder who had done so much for the nation”.

Service Of Songs Now Holds Virtually On Sunday

Meanwhile, the service of songs for the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, earlier scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre Abuja on Sunday, December 27, 2020, will now be a virtual event.

This followed a slight modification of the funeral rites of the media chief and astute politician in compliance with federal government’s directive of five-week restrictions on activities involving large gathering of people.

The federal government had on Monday imposed the restrictions to contain the spike in the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

“Save for the change in the mode of conducting the service of songs, all other arrangements remains as planned”, a statement by the Nda-Isaiah family signed by Mr Abraham Nda-Isaiah noted.

While regretting any inconvenience the slight adjustment may have caused friends, associates and other dignitaries who might have

factored the service of songs into their tight schedules, the Nda-Isaiah family reiterated that the change was in compliance with the new restrictions imposed by the federal government.

The Late Sam Nda-Isaiah, 58, who died on Friday, December 11, 2020 after a brief illness will be interred on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja at 10am in an invitation-only ceremony.

Nda-Isaiah was a pharmacist, entrepreneur, media mogul and an astute politician whose passing has drawn an outpouring of grief

across the country and abroad.

Nda-Isaiah also held the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe, spokesperson of the Nupe people, among several other traditional titles.

Although he trained as a pharmacist, ‘Sam’, as he was fondly called, adopted journalism as his profession and earned a mark for himself having founded the LEADERSHIP Newspaper titles, National Economy and AYAU, the first daily Hausa newspaper.

He was also a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a political platform he contested for the presidential ticket in 2014.

The media mogul is survived by his aged mother, wife, children and siblings.