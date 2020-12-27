Ahead of the final burial rites billed for tomorrow, the virtual Service of Songs for the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, will hold today at 3:00pm. The remains of the late media chief who passed on to the great beyond on Friday December 11, 2020 will be interred tomorrow at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, at 10am.

A statement from the Nda Isaiah family signed by Abraham Nda-Isaiah to this effect had noted that the funeral rites would “be an invitation-only ceremony”. He also stated that the Service of Songs earlier scheduled to hold today at the International Conference Centre Abuja has been changed to a virtual event following a slight modification of the funeral rites of the media chief in compliance with federal government’s directive of five week restrictions on activities involving large gathering of people.

The federal government had on Monday imposed the restrictions to contain the spike in the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. The statement also noted that “save for the change in the mode of conducting the service of songs, all other arrangements remain as planned”. While regretting any inconvenience the slight adjustment may have caused friends, associates and other dignitaries who might have factored the service of songs into their tight schedules, the NdaIsaiah family reiterated that the change was in compliance with the new restrictions imposed by the federal government. The Late Sam Nda-Isaiah, 58, who died on Friday, December 11, 2020 after a brief illness will be interred on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja at 10am in an invitation only ceremony.

Nda-Isaiah was a pharmacist, entrepreneur, media mogul and an astute politician whose passing has drawn an outpouring of grief across the country and abroad. Nda-Isaiah also held the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe, spokesperson of the Nupe people, among several other traditional titles. Although he trained as a pharmacist, ‘Sam’, as he was fondly called, adopted journalism as his profession and earned a mark for himself having founded the LEADERSHIP Newspaper titles, National Economy and AYAU, the first daily Hausa newspaper.

He was also a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a political platform he contested for the presidential ticket in 2014. The media mogul is survived by his aged mother, wife, children and siblings.

He Was A Role Model, Pace Setter – SGF

Meanwhile, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha yesterday described the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group as a role model and pace setter whose demise has left a vacuum that cannot be filled in the country. The SGF, who paid a condolence visit to the family of the late publisher at his residence in Abuja, said the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 enjoyed the immense support of the deceased. “Sam was exemplary, a role model, a pace setter and so much more.

The media industry has suffered a great loss but is left better off through the contributions of such an illustrious man”, he stated. According to him, Sam was not a man known to be conservative with words, adding that the late media chief bore his heart and will honestly, openly and passionately withholding nothing, especially for a cause he deemed worthy.

He further stated that the future development of Nigeria held a special place in the heart of the deceased and he earnestly sought its progression. Mustapha stated: “He lived life with such admirable candor. Relentless and consistent, it was no wonder Sam was a success in various endeavors. From his first column in the dailies decades ago to rising to the pinnacle of the Nigerian media industry. “Sam was my friend, one I held dear, his words never fell on a deaf ear, his counsel was invaluable and was always welcome, his presence though intense, honest and calming .

Like the adept journalist he was, Sam was an ardent listener, displaying remarkable cognitive ability he showcased his talent ever so often. Sam was kind and compassionate, boisterous and exciting, passionate and sincere. The void left by his absence is insatiable. “We spoke only a day before his demise and true to his nature, he was obliging a request I had placed before him and he came through as always. Little did I know that was our final word. The Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 enjoyed his support immensely.

Through his media outlet, he emphasized the dangers of the pandemic and stressed the measures we put in place creating awareness”. The SGF further said the late publisher will not be forgotten soon, adding that “he meticulously planted his light in each of us through memories made and shared together”. “ We fear not nor contemplate worrisomely about the destination of Sam for through faith and the word of the Lord we have found confidence and solace that comes from our hope in Christ, that his servant has found eternal rest in the presence of the almighty and will someday meet again to part no more. Adieu my friend, my brother!!!”

His Death, Irreparable Lose To NiDCOM, Media Community – Dabiri-Erewa

Also, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group was a quintessential gentleman, a patriot and highly respected leader. In a statement signed by its chairman, Hon Abike DabiriErewa, NiDCOM described NdaIsaiah’s demise as an irreparable loss to the Commission, Nigeria and the media community, adding that he was also worthy agent of change in all facets of life and humanity.

Dabiri Erewa noted: “His death is an irreparable loss to our Organisation, Nigeria and the Media Community. A generous and kind-hearted man, Mr NdaIsaiah was loved and respected by many who met and knew him. He was humble, modest, lively and down to earth. He will be greatly missed”. She prayed God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.