Again, tributes poured in torrents yesterday as prominent Nigerians, friends, associates and the family of the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Sam Nda-Isaiah, gathered virtually to extol the virtues of the media mogul. Nda-Isaiah, 58, passed on Friday, December 11, 2020 in Abuja after a brief illness.

At a virtual tribute session held in compliance with federal government’s directives on social gathering, former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, described late Nda-Isaiah as a detribalised Nigerian who had always put the interest of the nation first in all his dealings. In his condolence message, the elder statesman described the late politician and serial entrepreneur as a true Nigerian who was always vocal in his advice on good governance.

Abubakar said the late media icon had always advised the governors of Niger State right from late Abdulkadir Kure, Babangida Aliyu and Sani Bello on how he thought the state could be more viable. He said, “Sam Nda-Isaiah and I share a mutual and cordial relationship for some time and I found him to be a complete gentleman and a Nigerian, detribalised individual who has always been putting Nigeria first in his affairs.

“He was also always advising the governor of Niger state right from late Kure, Babangida and Sani Bello on how he thinks. He was (always concerned about what was) good for Niger and what should be done in order to better the administration of Niger.’’ “I was really shocked when I heard about his death because I think even two or three days before he passed away we agreed to come to Minna and over the weekend we were going to sit and discuss some issues about Nigeria. Then suddenly in the morning I received this news and it was a rude shock.

“Well, I just want to say that he was a true Nigerian who is always vocal in his advice on good governance. Sadly, Nigeria, the news media and his party are going to miss him. Again, as I said earlier on, in my Institute, the Abdusalami Abubakar Institute for Sustainable Development and Studies, we are going to miss him -his counseling, advice and input.”

I Learnt A Lot From Him – Governor Bello

Niger State governor, Sani Bello, described the late media mogul as a man who spoke the truth and was very opinionated. The governor at the virtual tribute session added that he learnt a lot from the late publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers who invested in human capital development and will be missed by all. He said Sam, who was a great philanthropist, supported and brought people up without recourse to their origin.

He Was A Democrat, Technocrat – Niger Dep Gov

On his part, the deputy governor of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, said the late Nda-Isaiah was a democrat and a technocrat who believed in peace, nation building and development. “On behalf of my family and good people of Niger state I condole with the family of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah. I pray to Almighty Allah to give the family the fortitude to bear the lost. All of us are missing him; his demise is a great loss to Nigerite and also Nigeria at large. He believed in peace building; he was a democrat, a technocrat and at the same time a brother,” he said.

He Lived An Exemplary Life – Etsu Nupe

The Etsu of Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, also described the late Nda-Isaiah as a bridge builder who lived an exemplary life. The royal father said the late publisher was a committed and loyal citizen who promoted unity and development of the country. He said the late media chief used his medium to promote the cultural values of the Nupe people and will not be forgotten He stated: “We received with great shock the demise of Mr Sam NdaIsaiah, the Kakaki Nupe.

Sam Nda Isaiah was a very committed, cheerful and loyal citizen. He lived an exemplary life of simplicity, understanding and mutual cooperation with everyone and put the unity of the country first. “The Nupe nation will not forget this illustrious son.

He promoted all cultural values of the Nupe people. He used his paper, LEADERSHIP, to always promote our cultural activities. “He was a bridge builder who cherished the unity of this country. He cherished the development of this country but we believe God will grant his soul eternal rest”.

A Was Pan-African – IGP

Also, the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, yesterday described the late Nda-Isaiah as a nationalist and pan-African who stood for what is right and just. The IGP who spoke through the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, said the late chairman was a great friend and supporter of the Force. Mba who was at the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Group Limited yesterday said, “Uncle Sam was a great friend and supporter of the Nigerian Police. A nationalist and pan African. He stood for all that is right and justice. “As we mourn the passing of this great legend, journalist, businessman and politician, we pray that his gentle soul rests in peace.”

Nigeria Has Lost A Patriot – NAFDAC DG

The director general, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye, said Nigeria has lost a patriot. She said the late Nda-Isaiah was always thinking about how to make Nigeria better, regretting that he left rather too early. “He left too early; he was always thinking of how Nigerian can be better. Nigeria has lost a patriot,”

He Lived A Life Worthy Of Emulation – Lagos Chamber Of Commerce

On its part, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) with the entire team of LEADERSHIP and family of the deceased, saying he lived a life worthy of emulation. The president of LCCI, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, noted in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we received the news of the passing on of your dearly beloved publisher and chairman, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah which said the event took place on Friday 11 December, 2020, after a brief illness.

“On behalf of the President, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, Council and the entire membership of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, I commiserate with you and the entire leadership family on this great loss. “However, we give glory to God for a life well-lived. May God in His infinite mercy grant him eternal rest. Please accept our sincere condolences. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.” Classmates, Others Pay Tributes Classmates, pharmacists, and friends of late LEADERSHIP Chairman, Sam Nda Isaiah paid glowing tributes ahead of his burial at the virtual meeting organized by his family and board members of the LEADERSHIP Group. Mr. Ben Ajepe, the late Nda Isaiah’s former colleague at Pfizer, in described the late publisher as “the most persistent man, he had ever met, adding that he was a “man who saw tomorrow, yesterday.”

Ajepe said the late publisher was adventurous, “jovial and he laughs very heartily such that you will join him laugh even when you disagree with him.” He said although the late publisher has gone to the great beyond, his works and legacies will linger and shall continue to speak for him. Another classmate of the late publisher, Barnabas Omali, who recounted the ingenuity of Sam NdaIsaiah in Mathematics, described him as “the most brilliant student of our time.”

Prof. Chinedum Babalo, said the late publisher was “the only northerner in our class; a man I can describe as very detribalized.” The professor who recalled a generous donation made by the late chairman to her Church said, “

Apart from politics, Sam had so many regards for God. “Sam loved all his classmates and he impacted and touched each and everyone one of us in ways we will never forget”. Professor Chinedum prayed to God almighty to give the family of the late publisher the fortitude to bear his loss and sustain his legacies. Another classmate of the late publisher, Albert Udoh, described NdaIsaiah as a champion of big ideas.

The director general, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, on his part, said the late chairman was an open-minded person who was confident and straightforward. He added that the late will be missed by all. On her part, the director general, Child Right Agency Minna, Barr Maryam Kolo, said the late Nda-Isaiah believed in developing talents, just as he said his death was a big loss to all. She said the late chairman was somebody she cherished for his resourcefulness, adding that he was more concerned about people’s happiness than his ambitions. She noted: “Sam Nda-Isaiah is somebody I truly cherished, a real believer in talents if he sees one, a very resourceful person and a goal getter.

I was one of his Coordinators when he ran for president. Throughout the campaign, he was concerned about people’s happiness.” The treasurer, Newspaper Proprietors Association (NPAN), Olawale Edun, said the late publisher refused to stay aside and point fingers; hence he opted for the highest office in the country to actualise his dreams. Edun said he was still in shock over the sudden demise of a man who nominated him for the post he currently holds barely three days earlier.

“My real interaction with the late Sam was in 2014 when he planned to run for president. He took me through the reasons why he wanted to seek the highest office. He believed he was somebody who could lead. He didn’t want to stay aside and be pointing fingers. I’m thankful that I had the chance to know him better,” he stated. A school mate of the late chairman, Mr Harry Thomas Odey, said that the late publisher was a courageous man who could challenge a man twice his size even while in school. He added that Sam Nda-Isaiah was decisive, unequivocal and spiritual in all his dealings. He said, “He never deferred anything till tomorrow what he could do today.

He could challenge people twice his body size, and took his studies seriously. “He loved talking and writing. A plain sheet of paper was an invitation for writing. He was decisive, unequivocal, spiritual and always quick to do things.” Prof Moses Akannmu of the Department of Pharmacy, University of Ife, said the demise of the late NdaIsaiah was a great lost to the faculty and the pharmaceutical profession. He said the late chairman was a man who worked so hard for the progress of the profession and his alma mater.

For his part, Pharm. Adebayo Temenu, recalled that Sam Nda-Isaiah had no tolerance for those who disrespected time. Temenu who was speaking on behalf of the Pharmacy alumni of the OAU, said the late Sam contributed generously to the growth of the alumni. He added that Sam dreamt of having a park in the University which he actualised. “He dreamt of creating a park in the university and he actualised it, he hates those who do not respect time,” he said.

The Publisher Daily Times, Mr Fidelis Anosike, said the late Nda-Isaiah is the reason the paper was still on the newsstand. Anosike described his over 20 years’ friendship with Sam NdaIsaiah as cool and supportive.

The son of the deceased, Joshua Sam Nda-Isaiah, said his father was not controversial but was rather selfless and emotional. He said people misunderstood his father’s perceived meanness, which he said was because he wanted the best out of them and everyone. “My father was a man who had so many people rely on him.

He was so selfless, emotional. People thought he was mean but he cared about people and wanted the best out of them,” he added. Barr Abraham Ndana Yisa of Summit Chambers Minna described the late Nda-Isaiah as a nationalist and firm believer of God. In his condolence message Yisa who is the Galadima Alkalin Nupe said, “I had known him in the journalism profession; Sam also was a family man. He was a nationalist. The last time he contested primaries for the APC he came to me and said ‘look my brother I have gone to God and whatever it is let God’s will be done’.

He Will Be Missed For His Devotion To Nigeria’s Development – Globacom

Nigerian multinational telecommunications company, Globacom, also commiserated with the family and Management of LEADERSHIP Group over the demise of the late chairman. In a condolence message, signed by the deputy chief operating officer, Bisi Koleosho and Omatsola Barrow, ED, Sales & Marketing, the company described the late Nda-Isaiah as a man who will be missed for his devotion to the sustainable development of Nigeria. It stated: “On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of Globacom Limited, we write to commiserate with you and.

His life as an entrepreneur, journalist and humanist impacted not just those of us in the business community but the nation as a whole. As founder and chairman of the LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group, we were honoured to have had a mutually beneficial relationship with him. “Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah will be remembered as a cerebral, diligent and thorough-bred professional. He will be missed for his devotion to the sustainable development of Nigeria as well as his inspirational leadership in the media industry”.

We’ll Miss His Support For The Creative Industry – PMAN

The Performing Musician Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) Stakeholders Forum, FCT Chapter, described the death of the late chairman as a huge loss to the Entertainment Industry. The association stated this when its delegation paid a condolence visit to the corporate headquarters of the LEADERSHIP Group in Abuja. The delegation which was led by Ambassador Chielo Ihejirika, popularly known as Chiboy the Black Courage, former chairman PMAN FCT Chapter and Sir Arthur Ankeli, secretary, FCT Stakeholders Forum, said the media mog

ul will be heavily missed as he had been a benefactor to so many organizations and Nigeria at large. “It is a great loss to the entire entertainment industry. The Late Sam Nda-Isaiah contributed a lot to the entertainment industry by creating entertainment pages that publish entertainment news and activities in the industry especially the Abuja chapter.

“His brother, the former governor of PMAN, Solomon NdaIsaiah is also a known entertainer known as Fella. “He is one of us and that is why we are here to sympathize with the entire management and staff of LEADERSHIP and we pray to God that the legacy he left behind should continue, we believe that the LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group will continue to grow stronger after him,” PMAN prayed.

He Was A Great Nigerian – Melaye

A former member of the Senate, Senator Dino Melaye, described the late Nda-Isaiah as a great Nigerian who will be missed by all. Melaye, who paid a condolence visit to the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group in Abuja, wrote in the condolence register: “You were a great Nigerian. We will miss you as you journey home to Christ. Rest in peace, my brother and friend.”