Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday described the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, publishers of LEADERSHIP Newspapers and National Economy, Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a man who never stopped believing in the indivisibility of Nigeria.

Nda-Isaiah passed on on Friday, December 11, 2020 in Abuja after a brief illness. He was aged 58 years.

The former minister noted that the late media mogul was a man with guts, just as he recalled how he boldly confronted him (Fani-Kayode) on national issues at every given opportunity.

Fani-Kayode in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday said he was yet to recover from the shock of the demise of the late Nda-Isaiah who he described as a brilliant and patriotic Nigeria of his generation.

Fani Kayode who almost broke down in tears while expressing his condolence to the Nda-Isaiah family, staff of LEADERSHIP Group Limited as well as friends and close associates of the deceased stated: “I am still in shock since December 11. I have not been the same person.

“Sam inspired me more than anybody else in this country. He continued to believe in Nigeria. He was the only one that would have the guts to call and tell you that you are not being fair to this country when you talk about it breaking up”.

“Nda-Isaiah was a check and refrainer to me when it comes to national issues he thinks I had derailed on. I will always be grateful to him because he was simply a brilliant and profoundly good man.

“Where my courage failed me, Sam would inspire and encourage me. My love for him was like the Biblical love David had for Jonathan.

“He always tried to build bridges and never to divide. His legacy is great and LEADERSHIP Newspaper will continue to flourish even if he is no more”.

Fani-Kayode yesterday joined the very long list of prominent Nigerians as well as countries and foreign bodies that have continued to shower tributes on the late media impresario.

A statement from his family announcing the death penultimate Friday had noted that the late media mogul was a family man, serial entrepreneur and visioner, passionate politician, and above all, a man of faith.

He was also a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on which platform he contested for the presidential ticket in 2014. Nda-Isaiah also held the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe, the spokesman of the Nupe people.

President Muhammadu Buhari, former presidents and elder statesmen had also paid glowing tributes to the late publisher over his enormous contributions to the media community and national development.

While the Senate observed a one minute silence in respect of Nda-Isaiah last Wednesday, various institutions and foreign countries have also sympathised with his immediate family and the entire LEADERSHIP family, noting his passion for a better Nigeria.