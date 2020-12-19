By GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos, Kunle Olasanmi, Blessing Bature-Akpakpan and CHINELO CHIKELU, Abuja

Members of the international community, dignitaries from all walks of life and various organizations yesterday continued to pour glowing tributes on the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah during visits to the company’s corporate headquarters in Abuja and in condolence messages.

They all described his sudden demise late Friday last week after a brief illness as a sad and painful lose.

The government of India condoled with the LEADERSHIP Group Limited family, saying the late media impresario, Pharmacist, and onetime presidential aspirant was highly knowledgeable and wise during his lifetime.

The High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr Abhay Thakur, in a tweet expressed shock Nda-Isaiah’s demise and prayed for eternal rest of his soul.

He tweeted: “I am absolutely shocked to hear this news. I had met Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah on many occasions. He was knowledgeable and wise. I will forever be grateful for his friendship and support. May the departed soul rest in peace.”

His Death, Devastating Blow To Humanity – Sadique

For the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadique Baba Abubakar, the death of the founder of LEADERSHIP Group is a devastating occurrence to humanity.

He said, “I received, with shock and deep sense of sorrow, the news of the demise of the Founder Chairman of the LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, Sam- Nda- Isaiah, on 11 December 2020 after a brief illness. His death is indeed a great loss, not only to the Leadership Group, but the entire nation and indeed the world at large, as Leadership Newspaper circulates worldwide.

“We appreciate how much sorrow and grief his departure would have caused the entire staff. However, let us be consoled that the will of the almighty, who loves us more, prevails always and He remains our strength, especially in trying moments like this.

“On behalf of officers, airmen/airwomen and civilian staff of the Nigerian Air Force, kindly accept my heartfelt condolences. We also pray that God will grant the entire staff of the LEADERSHIP Group the strength to bear this great loss. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Amen. Please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.

Also expressing his condolence, the Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, DOPRI of the Nigerian Air Force who paid a condolence visit to the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Group in Abuja said, “I wish to extend our sincere condolences to the entire leadership group over the loss of Chief Sam Nda- Isaiah. Chief Sam was a leader in the media space as well as in nation discourse, a friend of the Air Force who will be sorely missed.

“There is a very strong relationship between LEADERSHIP and Nigeria Air Force for a very long time and we have been very well strengthened. It was a very big shock when we received the news of the death of Sam Nda Isaiah last Friday. It was a very big shock. He called me that he has a person for the space of the Nigeria Air Force and said we must make an effort to assist him.

“We are in solidarity to the family of Sam Nda Isaiah. This great man is an icon when it comes to public relations, media relations and the things that have to come to leadership as a whole.

“We have seen a lot of messages, Condolences that have come across Nigeria, beyond Nigeria all over the world and Social media. Chief Sam is full of life, Ideas always speaking his mind and a very great figure.’’

Nigeria Has Lost A Respectable Voice In Media Industry – Justice Dongban-Mensem

The president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, said she received the death of the late Chairman of the LEADERSHIP Group and the Grand Patron of the Kwapda’as Road Safety Demand (KRSD) Foundation as a huge loss not only to the media industry but to the country as a whole.

According to Justice Dongban-Mensem, the legacies of the late publisher speak so loud, adding that his death is a reminder of the need to always listen to the voice of the greats among humans.

She said, ”If we had listened adequately to you, probably you would have been happier before your death. It will be good if we listen to those who daily struggle for a better humanity so their toil is not in vain. This is the only happiness we can give them before their time comes.

”Yours was a respected voice in the Nigeria media industry. You were one of the leading pro-good governance advocates. It was the urge to make Nigeria better that propelled you to venture into the Nigeria Presidential race in 2015.

“I attest to the fact that you dedicated your life to the service of the fatherland. When we called upon you to be part of us in the campaign for safer roads in Nigeria, without thinking twice, you offered to work with us. As a Patron of KRSD, you graciously granted us use of your newspaper to reach a wider audience with the message of road safety.

”Your untimely death has therefore, truly robbed us of the massive impact you would have made on our society. You, being an epitome of hard-work and patriotism, trudged on in the face of daunting challenges, building bridges as a firm believer in the unity of Nigeria. You never gave up and you remained upbeat about the country’s future.

”By your words and deeds, you touched the hearts of many people. To us mortals, it is not yet time for you to leave us. But to He who is giver of all, it is His own time. Everything rests with the Maker of all things.

”We at KRSD will continue to pray for God’s mercy upon your soul. KRSD would also like to appeal to us who are alive today to be conscious of safety especially on the road as we move from one place to another for the festivities. It is only when alive that we can celebrate.”

He Was Unpretentious About His Patriotism – NHIS

The National Health Insurance Scheme described the late Nda-Isaiah as a man who was unpretentious of his patriotism, adding that he would be sorely missed by all.

The Executive Secretary/CEO of NHIS, Prof Mohammed Nasir Sambo said, “I received with rude shock, reports of the sudden demise of your illustrious and amiable Publisher, Mr. Sam Nda-Isalah (Kakakin Nupe) which took place on Friday, December 11, 2020 following a brief illness.

“I recall with very fond memory my last encounter with the late Sam, during a brief visit he paid to my office. As usual, he exuded on that occasion his characteristic enthusiasm, infectious optimism and fervent hope in the reality of a great, prosperous Nigeria.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah will remain on national record as a courageous writer, who held very strong and passionate perspectives on the growth and development of Nigeria and her future. He is also well known to have expressed those views with unpretentious fervour and evident patriotism all in the best interests of his fatherland”.

He said until his regrettable death, Nda-isaiah was an opinion molder who also greatly influenced the course of national discourse on critical matters in the life of the nation, adding that the nation will certainly miss the nationalistic and constructive contributions of this great patriot as the nation building process enters the next level.

“On behalf of the Management and Staff of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), I hereby register my deep condolences to the Leadership Media Group, his family, friends and associates, as well as his professional association, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN). May God grant all the grace and fortitude to bear the agonies of this monumental loss,’’ he added.

His Death Has Created A Huge Vacuum – UBEC

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobhoyi, while expressing sadness over the death of Nigeria’s illustrious son, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah said his demise will undoubtedly create a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill in the foreseeable future in the media industry.

He said, “It is with deep sense of sorrow that we received news of the sudden death of Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Chairman of Leadership Group Limited which occurred on Friday 11th December, 2020.

“Considering his vastness in the Journalism World, the death of Sam Nda-Isaiah said his demise will undoubtedly create a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill in the foreseeable future in the media industry

“On behalf of the Board Members, Management and entire staff of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), we wish to extend our heart-felt condolences to you and the entire Leadership family. May God give you and his entire family courage and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.’’

He Was Brilliant And Focused – Classmate

Barnabas Omale, a classmate of the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group at the Federal Government College Kaduna recalled fond memories of the late publisher and said he was brilliant and focused.

Omale, who was in the 1974 – 1979 set of Federal Government College, Kaduna along with late Sam Nda-Isaiah said, “Sam was a very brilliant student. From our first entry into the college, he was always a straight A student. Whether it was just a class test or terminal examination or end of year exam Sam was serious with everything.

“He focused essentially much of his time on his academics. Even though we were very close friends from form one to five, he rarely had time to engage in leisure or sports. But occasionally he will come to the table tennis room and just watch. That was the much attention he gave to sports. But he was also deeply committed to the fellowship of Christian students from that very early time. He was a strong member of the fellowship right through from his first year until his final year.

“That was the person of Sam, very committed, very dogged in his pursuit. Everything he set his hands or his vision on, he pursued with excellent vigour. And he was verbally giving up on the results he expected.

“Before his death, we spoke two weeks before his death. Since this lockdown we haven’t seen because visitations have been very rare and I live in Kaduna. But we talk regularly. And very often, We rob minds on national issues or reflect on memories that happened in the past, our friends and classmates.”

His Demise Shocking – El-Zakzaky

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, described the death of the late pharmacist and as shocking.

The Shi’ites leader made his condolence through his son, Mohammed Ibrahim Zakzaky, who paid a visit to the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Group yesterday.

Describing the news of Nda-Isaiah’s death as ‘shocking’ for one so ‘relatively young’, Mohammed said while he never knew the publisher personally, he had met him on several occasions during meetings with his father, El-Zakzaky.

“It was imperative that we convey the information to him (his father), who you know is in the Kaduna prison at the moment, and as soon as we did, he insisted that his condolence should be conveyed, and we ourselves could also do so. I am absolutely certain that were he able to, he would have also been here to deliver his condolence” said Mohammed.