The family of the late Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah has released the link for the virtual service of songs scheduled for this Sunday.

Recall that activities marking the funeral rites of the late Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, had been slightly modified in line with federal government’s imposition of five-week restrictions on activities involving large gathering.

The Service of Songs earlier scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre on Sunday 27, December 2020, by 3PM Nigerian time will now be a virtual event which members of the public can join by clicking on this link.