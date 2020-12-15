BY OUR CORRESPONDENTS |

Four days after the demise of the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Sam Nda-Isaiah, more tributes and eulogies have continued to pour in in honour of the media mogul from state governments, top government officials, political organisations, his friends and associates.

The late Nda-Isaiah passed on to the great beyond on Friday night in Abuja after a brief illness.

A statement from his family announcing the death had described the late Nda-Isaiah as a family man, serial entrepreneur and visioner, passionate politician, and above all, a man of faith.

From East, North, South and West, it was a torrential outpouring of tributes yesterday as many Nigerians expressed grief over the demise of the late media impresario and astute politician.

He Was A Personal, Loyal Friend – SGF

A personal friend of the late Kakaki Nupe and secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, yesterday said Nda-Isaiah was a “personal, loyal and invaluable friend” who had passion for community and nation building and would spare no effort to ensure that Nigeria progressed.

Mustapha said Ndai-Isaiah expressed passion for national development through his multiple professions as a pharmacist, journalist, public opinion molder and entrepreneur.

The SGF recalled his last interaction with Late Sam twice on telephone on Thursday, December 10 during which he obliged a request to publish the obituary of another eminent Nigerian academic and kinsman, who died in the United States of America.

Mustapha said, “Mr. Nda-Isaiah, true to character, kept his promise and published even on the day he died. I had no premonition whatsoever, that it would be our last contact.

“The late Sam Nda-Isaiah has made indelible contributions to the growth and development of the media industry in Nigeria and his exit at this time has also dealt a big blow to journalism.

“I recall with fondness, the support received by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 from the LEADERSHIP Newspaper stable in the areas of Risk Communication and Community Engagement which contributed immensely to the awareness created amongst Nigerians.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty shall grant his dear wife, family members, the Leadership Newspaper stable, the media industry, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace”.

He Was A Detribalised Media Guru – Senate

Also, the Nigerian Senate yesterday expressed grief and sadness at the demise of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, describing him as a destribalised media guru and a “well rounded professional”.

The upper legislative chamber further said the deceased was “a pharmacist, a genuine entrepreneur, a journalist, columnist and the publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers”.

A statement by the Senate spokesperson, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, noted that the upper chamber was deeply saddened with the shocking demise of the veteran journalist and professional, adding that only few people combined in one person, the rare qualities and professional standing of Late Nda-Isaiah.

The statement reads in part: “The Senate under the leadership of its President, Senator Ahmed Lawan therefore sympathises and commisserates with the immediate family, relatives, colleagues and the media fraternity in the country as well as the workforce of the LEADERSHIP Newspapers on the death of Mr Isaiah.

“This detribalised media guru passed on when the media industry would have needed his skills, mentoring and professional guidance. He will be remembered as a quintessential professional and for his prolific and captivating writings. We are genuinely pained by his death, it is a loss to the development of media and democracy in the country,” the chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Basiru, added.

His Demise A Rude Shock – Aisha Buhari

For her part, the first lady, Aisha Buhari, yesterday described the death of Sam Nda-Isaiah as a rude shock.

The wife of the president noted on her Instagram handle that the late Nda-Isaiah was a family friend and a close associate.

She stated: “With pain in my heart but with total submission to the will of God, I received with rude shock the sad news of the death of Sam Nda Isaiah who was a very close associate and a family friend.

“My deepest condolences to his wife and children at this difficult time; may his Soul Rest In Peace .His contributions and impact to national development will never be forgotten”.

He Was An Embodiment of Leadership – Fintiri

Also, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has expressed deep shock over the death of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, describing him as an embodiment of leadership.

The governor noted that the sterling qualities of the late Kakaki Nupe stood him out as a rare Nigerian who interpreted the Nigerian situation with great understanding and passion for the growth and development of the nation.

Fintiri said, “I express my condolences to the immediate family of Sam Nd- Isaiah, the Government and People of Niger State, the LEADERSHIP family and indeed the entire Nupe Kingdom over the painful loss.

“The publisher’s contributions to the new Nigeria will be greatly missed at a time when quacks have taken over the cyber space peddling dangerous rumour and hate speeches”.

While commending his courage towards the unity of Nigeria, Governor Fintiri noted that “though he trained as a Pharmacist, he was to later make impact as a Newspaper Publisher that changed the narrative of one way flow of information.”

His Death Painful, Shocking, Unfortunate – Umahi

Reacting to the death of the late Nda-Isaiah, the chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum and Ebonyi State governor, Engr David Umahi, yesterday commiserated with the Nda-Isaiah family and LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group over the death of the founder and chairman of the media conglomerate, describing his death as painful, shocking and unfortunate.

In a statement signed by the special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Mr. Francis Nwaze, Governor Umahi noted that Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah was a political columnist, pharmacist, entrepreneur and journalist whose indelible mark will remain on the sand of time.

He said, “As a committed Nigerian and core professional, he ensured balance reportage and truthfulness in the various publications of the newspapers with a diligence which endeared him to the admiration of many.”

Governor Umahi explained that his death has inarguably created a great vacuum in the media industry in Nigeria where he discharged his duties with great aplomb, dedication, and respect for all and with so much zeal to ensure a greater Nigeria and development of the country.

He’ll Be Missed For His Patriotism – NNPC GMD

Also, the group managing director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari, said the late Sam Nda-Isaiah will be missed for his selfless, patriotic and unflinching commitment to peace and stability of the nation.

Kyari, who stated this in a condolence letter, further assured the Nda-Isaiah family and the media organisation of his support in this trying period.

He said, “We have received with a heavy heart, the news of the demise of your Chairman, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah. On behalf of myself and themanagement of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), I wish to commiserate with you and the entire LEADERSHIP Newspapers family on the sad loss.

“He will be sorely missed for his sense of patriotism, selfless service and unflinching commitment to peace and stability of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“While we pray for the repose of his soul, we enjoin you to find solace in the fact that he led a fulfilled and impactful life.

“We wish to assure his immediate family and the entire management of LEADERSHIP Newspapers that our hearts are with you in this very trying period. It is our prayer that the Almighty God grants you the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss”.

He Invested In Each of Us, Say Ex-LEADERSHIP Staff

Also, former employees of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group yesterday paid glowing tributes to the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The former staff under the aegis of LEADERSHIP Alumni, during a visit to the corporate headquarters of media organization, took turns to narrate their experiences while working with the late Nda-Isaiah, who they said helped them identify their inherent strengths.

In his remarks, Dr Cletus Akwaya, a former group managing director, LEADERSHIP Newspapers, who is now the publisher, Daily Asset Newspapers, said working with ‘chairman’ as the late Nda-Isaiah was fondly called, was like a school where he learnt a lot.

He said, “According to the maxim which says to whom much is given, much is expected and in the military, they say it’s not how long you served but how far you went. To that extent at some point, it pleased the Chairman to make me the Group Managing Director of LEADERSHIP and I can tell you that it was a school. A school in management, leadership, journalism, human affairs, courage, ambition, vision and in administration of what is good and what is bad.

“When the news filtered in of his demise, you can imagine the sense of loss, frustration, depression, a sense of everything that is bad.

“Though the notice came late, all left what they were doing to be here and that speaks volumes of who the chairman was”. For his part, Mr Iyobosa Uwagiaren, the editor, Nation’s Capital, of ThisDay Newspapers, said the late Sam Nda-Isaiah gave him and his fellow alumni the platform to grow and exhibit their journalistic talents.

He added that regardless of what people may feel of the late Nda-Isaiah, he was a good man.

“We are here to pay condolence to the organisation where most of us started our career. Chairman was like a father to us. He gave most of us the platform to grow, to exhibit our innate journalism qualities. No matter what, he was a good man, he could succumb to superior argument,” Uwagiaren said.

Also speaking, Chuks Ohuegbe, a former General Editor of LEADERSHIP and currently a director with The Nigerian PILOT, said although the late Sam Nda-Isaiah’s death came as a shock, there was the need to move on and sustain his legacies.

“I want to encourage each and every one of us that this is not the time to lose hope. Sam Nda-Isaiah has created hope in us. Whoever that encountered him and did not make it, it means he or she did not want to make it.

“He is the guy that when he sees you from afar he knew that you have what it takes to be there and if he finds out what is inside you, he can give you three promotions in a year and he make sure that you excel because he will put pressure on you. Whenever he gives you instructions, he follows it up.

“When we were running weekly publications, he called me and said that tomorrow we are going to start a daily publication and that is how we started. Nobody plans for it before it just happened like that and we are into daily publications.

“People will tell you he can promote reporter to editor. Yes, he sees tomorrow and he is preparing for it,” Ohuegbe said.

On his part, a former group politics editor of LEADERSHIP and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Golu Timothy, who represented Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State in the 8th National Assembly described Nda-Isaiah as a great Nigerian who influenced the lives of many people.

Hon Timothy said, “Let us not allow this paper to die. It is unfortunate that we are discussing behind him but wherever he is I know he will appreciate the fact that we value what he has invested in all of us.

“Having worked with LEADERSHIP, there is no way it will not affect you, the level of confidence you acquire here is beyond imagination and that is why there is nobody that has worked here that cannot rule this country.

“I want to comfort all of us here. As sad as it is, whatever you can do to this place regardless of where you are, let us come back here, let us give our own consultancy because the experiences we got here have helped us even in our family lives, businesses and the rest of them”.

Also speaking, a former Standards Director of the media outfit, Lara Olugbemi, said the late Nda-Isaiah saw potentials in his workers.

She said the late chairman believed in giving people a chance of which she was a beneficiary.

She noted: “There is no day you don’t have a reason to talk about Chairman, though he was not perfect. You know we jokingly called him headmaster. I joined LEADERSHIP as a proof reader in 2006. Shortly after I started work, I was tested and I became Weekend Editor within six months and during this period I made a mistake on a headline and he called me very early in the morning and he started scolding me and after that my little boy asked whether it was my headmaster and that is how we started calling

him headmaster. Many people did not know the genesis of that name.

“You cannot tell chairman ‘no, it cannot work’ when he tells you a dream. He sees in you what you did not know about it and he pushed you to that.

“I’m very proud to work in this organization. We became like brothers and sisters. I just want to encourage every one of us here that with all these, LEADERSHIP still stands till today. So, it tells us that God has a hand in it”.

A former Group News Editor of LEADERSHIP and one-time Commissioner for Information in Niger State, Mr Danladi Ndayebo, said he was employed as a rookie and trained on the job in line with the late chairman’s vision.

Ndayebo said the late chairman pushed him to read books and develop himself to become a better version of himself.

He said as former members of staff, they have a responsibility to keep his legacy alive, adding that the death should be seen as a daybreak for them to do more and make exploits.

He Canvassed A Better Nigeria Through Journalism – Kwankwaso

The immediate past governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, also joined other well-meaning Nigerians to extol the virtues of the late publisher of LEADERSHIP and NATIONAL ECONOMY Newspapers.

In a statement issued in Kano yesterday, the former member of the 8th Senate described the late Nda-Isaiah as a quintessential patriot who championed the clamour for a better Nigeria through the practice of journalism.

Kwakwanso also described the late publisher as an excellent administrator who was able, within a short space of time, to float, nurture and successfully manage a newspaper to national prominence, which was to become the darling platform for the common man to air his or her views.

While regretting the fact that the late Nda-Isaiah died at his prime, the former governor added that all the qualities he had highlighted about him no doubt earned the deceased, the distinction as a positive role model to youths who knew him while alive who saw him as an inspiration to look up to.

The statement, which was made available to journalists via Kwakwanso’s media office, described the late journalist as a thorough and fearless professional who utilized the media to highlight issues that affected the common man.

He said, “The news of the passage of my very good friend, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah came to me as a rude shock because no one expected that such would occur at this time. Though we take solace in the fact that Allah gives and takes at will but looking at the life and time of the just departed, one would no doubt thank God for giving the country Sam at the time he was with us.

“He was a professional whose contributions to nation building using the platform of journalism cannot be quantified. He was an excellent and gifted writer who articulated the ills plaguing Nigeria in the series of published write-ups he made while alive.

“He also used the platform to advocate for a better country, where all Nigerians would have the same equal opportunities to excel. Looking at some of the writings, one would be convinced that he was a fearless writer who spoke the truth to powers that be,” Kwakwanso said.

While stating that the late publisher was personally known to him as a progressive minded individual, he added that “he was always coming to me when I was the governor to offer useful and valuable advice that were to prove useful in the task of moving my state forward.”

Media Trust Condoles LEADERSHIP Group

Also, the management of Media Trust Ltd, publishers of Daily Trust newspaper titles, yesterday condoled with the staff and management of LEADERSHIP Group over the death of its Chairman, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

In a condolence letter signed by the acting Chief Executive Officer of Media Trust Limited, Nura Mamman Daura, the management of the media outfit expressed solidarity and support during this trying time.

It stated: “On behalf of the Board and Management of Media Trust Limited, I wish to convey our deepest sympathies to you on the recent death of your Chairman, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

“It is our hope that time and memories will help lessen the burden of sorrow and that you may draw some measure of comfort knowing that others care and share in your loss.

“More than anything else, we are all comforted by the Biblical injunction that says “our bodies return to the earth, and the life-giving breath returns to God”.

“We pray that Sam Nda-Isaiah’s soul rest in peace , and that God will give his immediate family, the management ad entire staff of LEADERSHIP Group the fortitude to bear this loss. Amen,” Media Trust said.

Nda-Isaiah’s Demise A Very Sad One – Abuja NUJ

The leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT chapter, also described the death of the late Nda-Isaiah as a very sad one.

The chairman of the chapter, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, made this known when he led a team to the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Newspapers and NATIONAL ECONOMY to console with the management and staff of the sister companies yesterday in Abuja.

“We express our profound condolences to the LEADERSHIP and National Economy management and staff. You are our colleagues, and for over two decades, some of us have been together in this journey. So the passing away of our publisher and Chairman is a very sad one,” Ogbeche noted. He expressed the hope that the new management will “breathe a breath of fresh air” on the companies for them to keep growing in spite of the set back.

Northern Media Forum Mourns Nda-Isaiah

The Northern Media Forum (NMF) also expressed shock and disbelief over the death of the publisher and chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, saying the media is poorer without him.

The chairman of the forum, Dan Agbese, said Nda-Isaiah was a colossus that bestrode the media world.

He stated: “As a media entrepreneur, passionate and authoritative writer, his exit and voice will be missed in the industry, and in the country.

“A pro-people person, Sam Nda Isaiah was dogged; he had courage of

conviction such that he was ever ready to “take up arms” to fight for just causes, and denounce the wrongs of the society with the same vigour.

“Indeed, he spoke truths to power and made those in authority uncomfortable. He was audacious and forceful in his approach, which stood him out among the rest.

“His foray into and vision for the media added so much value to the sector such that the industry is now poorer with his exit. Though not a trained journalist, his passion for the job exuded in the creativity he brought to bear on his paper. When he wrote, he did with vehemence,” he said.

He also noted that his plan to establish the electronic version of the media tripod—radio and television—would have expanded the frontiers of journalism in both growth and development. He was truly a pathfinder and an inspiration to many people. Unfortunately, he did not live long to fulfil his dreams.

“The NMF however takes solace in the exciting life of Sam Nda Isaiah and the number of people that found succor through the employment opportunities Leadership Newspaper provided and still, hopefully provides. We enjoin his immediate family and the media to take solace in the legacy he left behind. We pray to God to comfort and give them the strength to bear the huge loss.”

His Legacy Must Be Sustained – PSC

Also, the Presidential Support Committee (PSC) yesterday said it received the news of the passing of the late Nda-Isaiah with shock and a sense of loss, saying as a patriot who fought for a better and united Nigeria, his legacy must be sustained at all cost.

In a statement by its director of Communications and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the PSC regretted that the death of Nda-Isaiah had robbed the country of a detribalized Nigerian who fought for a better and united Nigeria.

“We are saddened that Nda-Isaiah died at his prime and at a time his contributions to nation building were crucial to the growth and development of the country under the Buhari Next Level Agenda.

“His death has robbed the country of patriots who would go the length and breadth of all circumstances when it has to do with working for God and country. The Presidential Support Committee will join other meaningful Nigerians to ensure that the legacy he left behind is sustained”.