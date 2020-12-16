The demise of the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, publishers of LEADERSHIP Newspapers and National Economy, Sam Nda-Isaiah, has continued to draw tributes from the high and mighty in Nigeria and beyond, with the Senate yesterday observing a minute silence in honour of the late media mogul.

The late Nda-Isaiah passed on to the great beyond on Friday night in Abuja after a brief illness.

Following a motion by Senator Muhammad Bima Enagi (Niger South) under order 43 yesterday, Senate President Ahmed Lawan summoned the chamber to observe a minute silence in honour of the publisher.

While eulogising him, the Senate described the late Sam Nda-Isaiah as a great and fearless man who served Nigeria and humanity at large and there- fore needs to be honoured and recognized.

A minute silence was also observed in honour of Shaba Nupe, Alhaji Abdul- malik Ndazhiko Ndayako.

Accordingly, the Senate resolved to send a high power delegation to pay condolence visit to his family in Niger State and the government of Niger state.

The upper legislative chamber also resolved to send a delegation to pay condolence visit to Etsu Nupe and government of Niger State on the death of Nda-Isaiah and Ndayako.

Baze University Flies Flags At Half Mast

Also, Baze University yesterday gave historic honour of late Nda-Isaiah who was also a board member of the University at its headquarters in Abuja.

As part of its activities to mourn the

demise of Nda-Isaiah, the school’s flags flied at half- mast and prayers were held in memory of the late business mogul.

Vacuum Created By His Death Difficult To Fill – Abdulsalami

Meanwhile, former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, was among pro- minent persons who condoled with the family and staff of the deceased and the entire media industry yesterday.

The former Nigerian leader expressed deep feelings over the death of the pharmacist, saying the passing of the erudite writer and business mogul sent strong shock down his spines.

Abubakar said, “I believe that the vacuum created in the family, Nigeria LEADERSHIP Newspaper and news media industry as a result of his death will be difficult to fill, but we take solace in the fact that he has gone to be with his Creator.

“I know also he must have impacted positively on the lives of those who came in contact with him while he was alive.

Sam Nda-Isaiah will also be missed for his selfless service and roles in the news media industry and indeed our dear Nation Nigeria. We give God all the glory for a life well spent”.

The former head of state said Mr. Nda-Isaiah died at a time Nigeria nee- ded him most, adding that he will be missed.

It’s A Huge Vacuum – Malami

Minister of Justice and attorney- general of the federation (AGF), Abu- bakar Malami, said the death of Nda- Isaiah created huge vacuum describing him as a great man who contributed immensely in nation building.

“The late Nda-Isaiah was a journalist-cum-politician whose contribution to the development of the journalism and nation’s history will never be forgotten. His death has created a huge vacuum,” he stated.

While offering special prayers for

the eternal repose of the departed soul, Malami prayed Allah to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

It’s Sunset Too Early – Aregbesola

Also, minister of interior and former Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, joined millions of Nigerians and well-wishers to express grief over the passage of Nda-Isaiah, describing his demise as “A Sunset Too Early.”

Aregbesola who said he received the news of the death of the late patriot, po- litician, pharmacist and columnist with shock and disbelief, said it was a perso- nal loss to him.

The minister in a statement said “Nda- Isaiah was a bold defender of good causes, justice, human rights and democracy.

He stated: “He no doubt used his newspaper to pursue these causes, even as he pursued them in other aspects of life with all the resources the good Lord had given him.

“He was a good friend of mine since I was Governor in Osun for eight years. He paid me a courtesy visit in September this year in my office and had been generally good and kind to me. His counsel and especially prayers and good wishes were sincere and invaluable.”

Aregbesola added that Nda-Isaiah’s participation in politics was principled and enlightened, noting that even when he wanted to be President in 2015 and contested the APC primary with the eventual winner, President Muhamma- du Buhari, he was graceful in loss; and to demonstrate the absence of bitter- ness in him, he fully supported Mr Pre- sident in the presidential election.

His Legacies Shall Be Enduring

– Buratai

Also, the Chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai yesterday expressed heartfelt sympathy and con- dolence to the family of the late chair- man, the members of LEADERSHIP Group Limited and the nation, saying the legacies of the late media chief shall be enduring.

Buratai said late Nda-Isaiah was a great friend and the nation indeed benefited from his drive and management of LEADERSHIP Newspapers.

“His legacy at LEADERSHIP shall be enduring, especially his popular week- ly column “Last Word and Earshot”. We shall be forever grateful for being a part of his shared thoughts and insights on Governance, Democracy and Statecraft.

We are indeed indebted to his family, friends and associates of LEADERSHIP Newspapers for being able to share in the experience of such a great statesman,” Buratai said in a statement he personally signed.

Nigerians Will Miss Him In The Media Space – Ndume

Also reacting to the death of the late Nda-Isaiah, the Senator represen- ting Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndu- me, said the late publisher cum politi- cian will be missed by Nigerians in the media space.

Ndume wondered how the vacuum created by his death in the Nigerian me- dia space will be filled.

He described the Late Nda-Isaiah as a personal friend and a man of convic- tion, and a successful player in all endea- vours he ventured in while alive.

“He provided the dogged kind of lea- dership that you need in the media and he was not into that business to make money; that was not his priority. Building the media institution was his priority and he succeeded.

“That’s why you didn’t see him struggling. He was a man of conviction. Nigerians will miss him and I wondered how the vacuum he created in the media will be filled especially in LEADERSHIP Newspapers. May his soul rest in peace, amen,” Ndume said.

His Death Sent Shockwave To Nigerians – Ex-CJN

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, also condoled with the family of the late Nda-Isaiah.

Justice Mukhtar who sent in her condolence message through her for mer media aide, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, who she appointed from the LEADER SHIP Newspaper to serve with her said the demise of the media mogul sent a shockwave across the country.

He said the late chairman’s “death really sent a shockwave across large sec tion of the people.

“It was deeply felt by many Nigeri ans. Well, God Gives Life and only He Takes it. But you his staff should make sure your chairman didn’t die in vain, let the Leadership newspaper continue to leave on’’, she added.

He Was A Lover Of Road Safety – FRSC

Across the spectrum, Corps Mar- shal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi described the late chairman and publisher of LEADERSHIP newspaper as amiable, visionary entrepreneur and lover of road safety corps who will be solely missed.

Oyeyemi, in a condolence letter to the management of LEADERSHIP newspaper, said, “The Corps received the news about the death of the chairman of the LEADERSHIP Group, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, attributed to a brief illness in Abuja on Friday night, with considerable trepidation and sadness.

“Mr. Nda-Isaiah was amiable and accommodating, always listening to divergent views on issues. He was a visionary entrepreneur and used the media within his fold to promote Nigeria’s unity. He remained a lover of Road Safety till his death as he advocated on behalf of the Corps and for Nigerians.

“His death is indeed one which is deeply depressing and a natio- nal mourning as he will be missed across the socio-economic strata of the country.

“While Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah may be gone, his legacies remain vibrant and should be kept, not only afloat but sustained in the path to engen- dering national greatness in the true mode that he had always advocated.

“We, therefore, use this oppor- tunity to task the management of LEADERSHIP Group, and indeed the leadership(s) of all other interests left behind by Mr. Nda-Isaiah not to relent on their efforts to continue to steer the nation towards the desired greatness. It is only by doing this that his memory and our collecti- ve aspirations can be realized.

While praying for the repose of his soul, Oyeyemi prayed Almighty God to grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreversible loss.

It’s A Big Blow To The Country – PAN Nigeria

The nation’s automobile assembler, PAN Nigeria limited described the death of late LEADERSHIP Newspaper chairman as a big blow to Nigeria’s media scene, and the country in general.

In a condolence message signed by the company’s acting managing director, Ms Taiwo Oluleye, FCIS, PAN Nigeria noted that the deceased was truly committed to the growth and progress of the country.

The letter, addressed to his brother, Abraham Nda-Isaiah read: “The late Kakaki Nupe was a champion of big ideas and his courageous columns beginning from Daily Trust and onto Leadership left a positive mark on our collective so- cio-political consciousness.

His loss is indeed a big blow to the country as Late Sam Nda-Isiah was truly committed to Nigeria’s growth and progress.

“On behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of PAN Nigeria Limited, I wish to extend our commisera- tions to you and the entire LEADERSHIP Group family. As we pray for the repose of the soul of the late Sam, may Almighty God give you the strength and forbearance to cope with the irreparable loss.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah was a Nigerian political columnist, pharmacist, entrepreneur and journalist. He was the founder and chairman of the Leader- ship Newspaper. He died on Friday, 11th December 2020 after a brief illness. The deceased whose burial arrangements will be announced by family members, was born on May 1, 1962 in Minna, Niger State. He had decades of meritorious service in the media and private sectors”.

He Was Our Father Figure – Oba Ajayi

His Royal Highness, Oba Rufus Olarewaju Ajayi, Oba of Gbomina-Ekiti kingdom who was at LEADERSHIP Newspapers’ headquarters in Abuja said expressed shock over Nda-Isaiah’s demise.

He said, “We, king, chiefs and good people of Gbomina-Ekiti kingdom made up of Tampa People (i. e Nupe people, as Yoruba used to call them) are over-saddened by the untimely demise of our brother, a nice man of great God the

Almighty, our own very late Nda-Isaiah”.

He said Nda-Isaiah was the only Tapa person outside its Gbomina- Ekiti Tapa kingdom they related with.

“He listened to us and cared about our marginalisation. He was our father figure,” Oba Ajayi said, disclosing that late Nda-Isaiah had “sponsored us to the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, United States on December 12, 2012 where we did not only address that August body of the plight of unrepresented people of the ethnic minority of the minorities of the periphery of peripheries in Nigeria and Africa.

“He also made sure we were granted audience when we came back by the foreign affairs ministry in Abuja,” he added.

Also, the chief operating officer (COO) of Blueprint Newspapers, Salisu Umar, described the late Nda- Isaiah as a courageous and fearless publisher.

In his words, the late me- dia chief was “a courageous and fearless publisher is gone. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace”.

He urged the board, management and staff of LEA DERSHIP Newspapers to take heart and be consoled that he had done all that he needed to do before departing this world.