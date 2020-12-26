BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI |

All is now set for the virtual service of songs for the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, billed to hold tomorrow.

The event earlier scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre Abuja was later changed to a virtual event following a slight modification of the funeral rites of the media chief in compliance with federal government’s directive of five-week restrictions on activities involving large gathering of people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government had on Monday imposed the restrictions to contain the spike in the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

A statement by the Nda-Isaiah family signed by Mr Abraham Nda-Isaiah had noted that “save for the change in the mode of conducting the service of songs, all other arrangements remains as planned”.

While regretting any inconvenience the slight adjustment may have caused friends, associates and other dignitaries who might have factored the service of songs into their tight schedules, the Nda-Isaiah family reiterated that the change was in compliance with the new restrictions imposed by the federal government.

The Late Sam Nda-Isaiah, 58, who died on Friday, December 11, 2020 after a brief illness will be interred on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja at 10am in an invitation-only ceremony.

Nda-Isaiah was a pharmacist, entrepreneur, media mogul and an astute politician whose passing has drawn an outpouring of grief across the country and abroad.

Nda-Isaiah also held the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe, spokesperson of the Nupe people, among several other traditional titles.

Although he trained as a pharmacist, ‘Sam’, as he was fondly called, adopted journalism as his profession and earned a mark for himself having founded the LEADERSHIP Newspaper titles, National Economy and AYAU, the first daily Hausa newspaper.

He was also a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a political platform he contested for the presidential ticket in 2014.

The media mogul is survived by his aged mother, wife, children and siblings.

Pharmaceutical Council Of Nigeria Mourns, Says Late Pharmacy Icon’s Contributions Cut Across Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has described the late Sam Nda-Isaiah as a pharmacy icon whose immense contributions cut across all areas of life in Nigeria and abroad.

In a condolence letter signed by chairman of the governing council, Prof. Ahmed Tijani Mora, the PCN said the late chairman as a truly detribalised Nigerian, noting that Sam’s years of solid dedication to service and devotion to ethics and integrity made him a team leader, unlike any other.

Prof. Mora stated that Nda-Isaiah’s demise was a personal loss to him and his family, having shared very close relationship at both personal and professional levels, adding that the late publisher was a fair and industrious manager who was respected by colleagues, associates and competitors alike.

While conveying the council’s deepest condolences to the entire family, he prayed Almighty God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the great loss and give repose to the soul of Kakaki Nupe.

He said, “I consider the death of Pharm. Sam Nda-Isaiah, FPSN (Kakaki Nupe) as a personal loss to me and my family, having shared very close relationship at both personal and professional levels.

“A truly detribalised Nigerian, the late pharmacy icon made immense contributions that practically cut across all areas of life in Nigeria and abroad. His years of solid dedication to service and devotion to ethics and integrity made him a team leader, unlike any other.”

We Were Not Surprised He Became A Celebrated Journalist – Christland Varsity VC

Also, the Vice Chancellor, Chrisland University, Chinedum Peace Babalola, in a tribute to the late media chief, said she and other classmates of the late Nda-Isaiah were not surprised that the late pharmacist later became a celebrated journalist.

Noting that it was apparent from their days in the classroom that the deceased was not going to practise pharmacy because he was more disposed to the media profession, the VC added however that the late Nda-Isaiah did not lose touch with his pharmaceutical community and his classmates.

She said, “We also did our internship together and for some reasons again, we were posted to the same state and local government sometimes around 1981/82. Also, during our service year, we also had our NYSC CDA Group together I think it was in Ilawe-Ekiti. After that, we all went our separate ways until we started hearing that he was a celebrated journalist; we were not surprised anyway.

“To start with, his father was a journalist and himself was a writer. So, we were not surprised at all that he ended up being a fulltime journalist. It was obvious from class that Sam was not going to practise pharmacy: I didn’t see him practising pharmacy fully. He didn’t have that disposition.

“I think one would want to ask why he studied Pharmacy in the first place. But it was good he remained a friend of pharmacists, made friends in pharmacy and he had supported pharmacy up to the point that he became a Fellow of the Pharmaceutical”. Association of Nigeria. He did not really lose touch of his pharmaceutical community and never lost touch with our class.