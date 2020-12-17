By Abba Mahmood

Very early in the morning on Saturday December 12, 2020, I received the shocking news of the passing away of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Chairman, Leadership Newspaper Group. He died on Friday night after a brief illness in Abuja. Born on May 1st, 1962, Sam attended schools in Minna and Kaduna before studying Pharmacy at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state. He also studied at Lee Kwan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

I first got to know the name “Sam Nda-Isaiah” when he was a columnist with the Daily Trust Newspaper. His popular Monday column was a must read for some of us then. At first I thought it was a pen name until I got introduced to him in person by one of my respected elders about twenty years ago. That was when he started his subscription-only Leadership Confidential and I was one of those helping in the background. It was tailored like the AfricaConfidential of the UK.

Sam called me one day to his Wuse Zone 4 office of the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) management consulting firm, Afri-Projects Consortium. He showed me the blueprint of the Leadership newspaper, initially as weekly and ultimately as a daily. I offered him my pieces of advice even though I am not a journalist. He attracted some veteran journalists such as late Mallam Shehu Dauda, Mr. Uche Ezechukwu and others to nurture Leadership newspaper into the success it became, started with the proceeds of the launching of his collection of Daily Trust articles published into a book titled “Nigeria: Full Disclosure”. Hajiya Rabi Gambari, Hon. Danladi Ndayebo, who later became commissioner in Niger state, Mr. Aniebo Nwamu, Ms. Raliya Ahmed and Sam’s brother, Abraham Nda-Isaiah all helped tremendously in the growth and development of the Leadership brand.

When Leadership became a daily paper I became a columnist even though I was never trained as a journalist. Until early this year when I had eye surgery I have been writing the Thursday back page for more than a decade, obviously the longest serving columnist of the paper. To Sam’s credit, he never put any restrictions on me and had given me freehand to write on any topic of my choice. We had mutual respect for each other. In fact, whenever there was need for the use of page for anything else, Sam had the decency to personally phone and ask me, as if he was not the publisher of the paper.

We disagreed only twice for all these years as far as my writing was concerned. One was when I wrote a very positive piece on President Obasanjo about three years ago, years after he left office. Sam said it was the policy of his paper not to praise Obasanjo and I told him that he might have built his entire writing career on attacking Obasanjo but I am entitled to my opinion and I am not ready to change it. He understood and reasoned with me.

The second time was when I criticized Mallam Abba Kyari the late Chief of Staff to President Buhari. It was some of his friends who drew his attention to it. He was laughing on phone when he read that I referred to Kyari as the “red cap Chief” and told me that he normally stood by his friends and Kyari was one of his friends. I stood my ground and told him that the criticism was meant to correct the bad ways and that the column stood for truth and will not bend on matters of principles. He understood and we hung up on friendly note. Sam was known to stand for his friends at all times and did not know I also personally knew the late Chief of Staff.

Sometimes in 2010 I was hosted to a lunch meeting by a top US diplomat in New York who asked me if I knew Sam Nda-Isaiah and I answered in the affirmative. I was then informed that Sam had told them he was contesting for the Nigerian presidency. I said I wasn’t aware and never heard about it before then. I filed the information in my brain without telling anyone. When I attended Sam’s 50th Birthday at the International Conference Centre Abuja and saw the caliber of people in attendance it dawned on me that he may be nursing the ambition to contest after all. On the high table were respected elders like Gen. TY Danjuma. In his emotion laden speech on the occasion, Sam referred to late Mallam Abba Kyari as the elder brother he never had. I could see the special relationship they had even before Kyari came to national limelight. Sam eventually had an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 2015.

Although I have been writing under a pen name and have insisted on remaining anonymous so many of my loyal readers insisted on seeing me in person and in some cases I obliged, getting to know some public figures in the process with someone even offering his daughter for me to marry! Each time I wanted to stop writing people I respect including close friends like Mallam Garba Deen Muhammad would insist I should continue. Sam called to say one of the people I respect most, Gen. TY Danjuma was always asking about me, which is a matter of pride and honour for me.

Sam was very passionate about Nigeria. Once he is convinced of the goodness of a cause Sam committed himself totally to the cause. Sam was fiercely loyal to his friends. He was at home with the high and mighty as well as the common people. Sam was very impatient with any lazy person and was a perfectionist as he always insisted on the best in any task he put his mind on. Sam was by nature cheerful and enjoyed humorous jokes and would laugh a lot about good jokes. That was how Leadership cartoons, Ghana Must Go became very popular.

Although we communicated often on phone the last time I saw him was last year in his Abuja residence, Katampe. He called me to meet him and we chatted for over an hour on the state of the nation. As a patriot, he was sharing his opinion and concerns. He was full of life and was his cheerful self. I never knew it was my last meeting with him. May hisgentle soul rest in peace and May the Good Lord give the family the fortitude to bear the loss. Amen. Adieu Sam.