Having witnessed the passing of most loved ones in quick successions in recent times (mother, wife, relatives and comrades alike), I had appreciated t

hat death keeps no calendar. The received wisdom is apt: “All our pomp, the earth eventually covers”. Certainly, it is NOT yet the end of history when it comes to the mystery of death and its surprise elements. A worthy good friend, compatriot and globally acknowledged journalist and author, the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Sam Nda-Isaiah, died last Thursday at 58 after a brief illness in Abuja.

All testimonies and outpours of “love in grief” pointed to no sign of Sam’s eternal departure “so soon”. But who on earth, apart from the suicidal, has ever voluntarily opted to die “later, later”, no less “so soon”? As Sam’s remains are interred next Monday, May his soul rest in eternal rest.

BM Themba, the great South African poet once wrote that “Blessed are the dead, for they will never again be suspected”. Blessed is Sam Nda-Isaiah because unlike you and me still living, he would not be suspected of “about to die”. He would no longer be suspected of all our failings which inevitably would lead to death precisely because at last he has taken a gracious exit. Sam’s mortality once again makes the point that all men (and women too) must die.

“Nothing is so certain as death”. The Arabs put it better: “Death is the black camel that kneels before every door.” Indeed, the “first breath is the beginning of death. He that is once born, once must die”. In those days of high infant mortality in the South West Nigeria, many desperate parents named their children, Kokuma (he lives eternity). In Ilorin, many new born babies not sure of their survival in those days were named Aiyelagbes (the world is the home). But it was all an illusion! Kokumas and Aiyelagbes having survived for some time had inevitably passed on. Indeed the fathers and mothers of Kokumas have also all turned into ultimate dusts.

Therefore, as we agonize over the departure of the beloved which Sam was, the earlier we realize that “Death is deaf to our wailing” as understandable as it is. “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un” in verse of the Qur’an meaning “Verily we belong to Allah, and verily to Him we shall return” (2:156). Which then raises the point: having accepted that death defies all doctors, all vaccines, (the new buzz antidote against COVID-19 lethal virus, it’s time we stopped to organize our lives and think of what legacies we are living behind. Frantz Fanon, the great African nationalist and anti- imperialist in his classic,

“The Wretched of the Earth” (1961) wrote that “Each generation must discover its mission, fulfill it or betray it, in relative opacity.” Again, Blessed is Sam NdaIsaiah for living such indelible time. He was a proud child of independent Nigeria like me with best Education and motivation. He refused to be part of the “wasted generation”, according to Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

He dared to discover his mission: FOR GOD AND COUNTRY! He audaciously fulfilled his mission in visibility. He did not betray his mission in “opacity“. Big (visible) ideas! No dull moment. He was over (self) employed in a country of open 50 per cent unemployment of many waiting for handouts and parastatal postings. Very few Africans parade such multiple earned profiles: publisher, political columnist, pharmacist, entrepreneur, author, journalist, politician and an accomplished husband and father. He lived on dignity of smart labour and productivity.

At the new millennium when many “educated” Africans took the least resistance and opted for voluntary new slavery in Europe and America, (and even Libya) hunting for the notorious “green cards” and crumbs, Sam Nda-Isaiah opted to add value at home: Nigeria and Africa. In 2001, he founded the LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group which from ground zero is today a leading national newspaper. He also added to the stable: “National Economy”. ]

I told my friend, the Group Managing Director, Mallam Muazu Elazeh and the LEADERSHIP Editor that I volunteer to join the newly constituted “Board of Economists” of National Economy, (his last value adding assignment before death called). We must make sure that Sam’s legacy is sustainable. Before he became a publisher, he was also an author.

He wrote “Nigeria: Full Disclosure: Selected Writings on Governance, Democracy and Statecraft, May 1999”. I appreciated Sam a long time ago from a distance through his weekly column in Daily Trust titled “Last Word and Earshot”. He was a passionate Star figure of the national commentarial. Never on the fence. He boldly took positions. He damned the dictatorship of TINA (There Is No Alternative), which under-develops Africa by the minute. Sam’s generosity in giving disinterestedly is remarkable. He promptly endorsed my candidature of Labour Party (LP) for the governorship of Kwara State during the 1999 elections.

Not a few times, he urged me on, generously popularizing my manifesto. Indeed I took inspiration from his courage to make the point that he was “not-too-young” to run for the Presidency in presidential primaries within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015. He generously popularized LP manifesto even though he was unapologetically APC. Significant statesmanship! Even many selfstyled comrades are not so comradely as Sam! For Sam, it was Partnership all the way well before the United Nations (UN) in 2015 made “Partnership” Goal 17 as an overriding Sustainable Development Goal for 2030. Just three months ago, he encouraged me to write weekly for LEADERSHIP. He asked me to choose any day. I suggest that Nigerian media practitioners must rededicate themselves to the task of nation building through national solidarity, objective constructive reporting and professionalism as a mark of tribute to the legacy of the late chairman and publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Notwithstanding his legitimate partisanship and political involvement, Sam was measured and positively committed to nation building through objective commentaries. The editorial comments of LEADERSHIP newspaper under Nda-Isaiah amplified the strengths of Nigeria even as they offered suggestions to overcome current challenges, a departure from wholesale cynicism and self- serving hysteria of the ruining elite. At the time it was fashionable to make “nation bashing” banal headlines, LEADERSHIP opted for nation building journalism as envisaged by the Constitution with emphasis on governance accountability and accurate information dissemination.

The current security and COVID-19 health challenges facing the country called for solidarity journalism which should not unwittingly glorify the atrocities of few shadowy bandits and criminals but should rally all Nigerians for peace and sustainable development, through light not heat. Nda-for: pen-patriotism. The underlining critical success factor here is knowledge, knowledge and knowledge! If individuals perish and slide into barbarism, because of ignorance, Sam’s knowledge capital shows that the key to prosperity is Education. With multiple degrees, he howed that pen is needed for development than AK- 47, “modern sword” of attrition. Witness these: Ph.D., Forestry & Environmental Studies (Social Ecology), Yale University M.Philosophy, Forestry & Environmental Studies (Social Ecology), Yale University, M.S., Natural Resource Management (Environmental Education and Interpretation), University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, B.B.A., International Business & French, James Madison University, M.S., media and publicity School of International and Public Affairs of Columbia University. Undoubtedly, tributes for Sam Nda-Isaiah can make a book. But why posthumous praises when we should be celebrating life?

It would have been a pleasure to celebrate Sam alive and have the benefits of his responses to the global accolades and even murmurs with a view of serving “GOD and the Country”. He was a good debater. Talking about education, yesterday’s truce between the Federal Government and ASUU might very well be a worthy tribute to Sam. Think about it! With almost one year of university closure, (looks more like insurgency than a strike) it was almost a pipe dream to reproduce more of Sam Nda-Isaiahs who had uninterrupted lectures during his undergraduate days!