By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The Buhari Campaign Organization (BSO) has said Nigeria has continued to lose patriots, nationalists, and statesmen, the recent being the demise of Sam Nda-Isaiah, a gentleman whose immense contribution to nation building will continue to be remembered as posterity would also be kind to him.

According to a statement by the National Coordinator of BCO, Danladi Garba Pasali, Sam was not only a democrat, but also an epitome of real democratic tenets and norms.

He said one could find in the late Sam, the democratic zeal to move every sector of the country to prosperity.

Pasali said he was a mass educator, translating great ideas applying pen and the media, for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He said “Late Sam was great at creating job opportunities, in many entrepreneurial spheres, as a pharmacist, a publisher and lots of other genuine means.

“We are indeed wholeheartedly , touched by his demise, we are saddened that a great democrat has fallen, at this another trying moment of our nation.

“We pray God to console his immediate family, the pharmaceuticals Council of Nigeria, the Newspapers Publishers in Nigeria, his associates and all Nigerians.