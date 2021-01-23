The management of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. has said the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd., Sam Nda-Isaiah, lived a commendable life with remarkable legacies.

This was contained in a condolence letter to the family of the late publisher, signed by the bank’s group head, marketing and corporate communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney.

It said the legacies were evidenced in Sam’s contribution to journalism, national growth and development of the country.

The statement read in part: “I received with shock the news of the death of your publisher, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah. We at FirstBank mourn and sympathise with you, his immediate family and the entire LEADERSHIP Newspaper family on this painful loss, and urge you to be comforted in the fact that Mr Nda-Isaiah lived a fulfilled and commendable life with remarkable legacies evidenced in his contribution to journalism and national growth and development of the country.”