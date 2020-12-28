By Our Editors

Death is a debt all mortals owe. The circumstance or timing can sometimes compound our grief: yet, there’s hardly a good time to die.

Until about 21.50hours on Friday, December 11, 2020, when the warrior finally passed on, Kakaki Nupe and Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, seemed to be in a race against time. That was how he lived – like a man not counting the days in his life, but the life in each day.

That may also explain the expression of shock and disbelief that has accompanied reactions to his passing. Those who knew him only by reputation, by their reactions, convey a feeling of personal loss.

Many believed, and justifiably so, that he still had a lot to offer humanity as a nationalist, publisher, entrepreneur and humanist. As a nationalist which he gave expression to by being actively involved in politics, he showed his unflinching love for Nigeria.

He defended the country robustly and passionately, with a zeal that even seemed fanatical sometimes. For Sam Nda-Isaiah, it was Nigeria first and last; he pressed everything at his disposal, including this newspaper, to the service of God and to his country.

His philosophy of, and faith in, a united, fair and peaceful Nigeria was undergirded by his vision of the kind of role he perceived the country was capable of playing as the most populous black nation in the world with an immense potential for greatness. For him, a strong prosperous Nigeria was a possibility in an atmosphere of quality and competent leadership, equity, good conscience and natural justice.

Some of his most agonising moments were when he saw state governors flocking to Abuja every month, cap in hand, literarlly begging for allocation from the federal treasury. His opinion of the situation was that the states could do much better, if they had thinking, committed and innovative leaders. He was of the view that states should develop the capacity to run like businesses with each exploiting the immense potential available within its territory.

Sam Nda-Isaiah believed so much in the economic viability of Nigeria to the point that he wept over the excessive dependence on crude oil as the nation’s only source of income for national development. Through one of his writings in his famous column, “Last Word”, he became the first public commentator in the country to warn about the impact of the discovery of shale and fracking on Nigeria’s oil revenue.

He prayed for the drying up of oil wells so the nation could return to the basics where agriculture and other non-oil resources once fuelled development.

He did not just preach the need to diversify the nation’s economy, he practised it through his business investments which span all the sectors – media, education, agriculture, services, mining, and manufacturing. Lately, he was working on a plan to compete with India in the manufacture of generic drugs, a point which governments over the years have only paid lip service to.

At the peak of the recession in the early days of this administration, while others were downsizing and rightsizing, Sam Nda-Isaiah decided it was a good time to invest and expand. It was on the cusps of the upswing of the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020 that he launched a daily newspaper on political economy, National Economy, expanding the titles in the LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group portfolio to 10 newspapers from what was only a weekly in 2001.

A Christian from a predominantly Muslim part of the country, he saw the necessity to accept that only through mutual tolerance could the nation survive and prosper. As someone who attended schools with mixed population, he understood the importance of bridge building, deepening unity and peace. And he preached and lived it. Sam Nda-Isaiah cultivated the friendship of people across a broad spectrum of the nation’s religious and geopolitical diversity.

He made strong arguments for the unity of the country in spite of the obvious disparities resulting from cultural and religious dissimilarities. He demonstrated his belief in the oneness of the country clearly in the way he staffed all his businesses. His companies imbibed his detribalised inclinations which ensured that anyone who deserved to work for him must possess the can-do spirit with emphasis on competence.

He trained as a pharmacist but abandoned it midway because, to a certain extent, it was limiting for a man of his kind with his own ideas about life itself. And they were big ideas indeed.

In pursuit of those ideas, he ran for president against his own mentor, not minding that the odds were stacked heavily against him. But before then, he had sold himself to the nation using the instrumentality of his media platforms, LEADERSHIP Confidential, and the LEADERSHIP group of newspapers that includes the one and only daily Hausa newspaper in the country.

Those ideas that he had within him he pursued and strove to actualise using his vocation as a media personality — a vocation he inherited from his father who was an accomplished journalist in his lifetime. Media practice offered him the platform he needed to be an opinion moulder and leader of national discourse in his own right. In doing this, he was as forthright as he only could possibly be, and with the candour that was not only elevating but also appealing.

At his death, he is variously described as a giant, man of great vision and ideas, courageous media practitioner, businessman and politician. He was all those and more. Sam Nda-Isaiah was, above all else, a humanist. Those who came in contact with him admit that he was a good human being, unpretentiously loyal to his friends that cut across the social strata.

He stored in his heart the milk of human kindness that elicited tears and emotions uncommon in a majority of men of his class and endowment. He believed so much in sharing and would go to great lengths to assuage the pains felt by people he met along his path.

Sam Nda-Isaiah was a good man, a man of faith and big, courageous visions and ideas.

With him, there were no half measures. He was a man – the man – of big ideas. He gave himself completely to whatever he set out to do. We believe it’s the country’s big loss that his talent and energy were underutilised.

As we mourn him, we pledge, as a newspaper, to maintain his legacy of forthrightness, his faith in the country and its abundant talents, his unshakeable belief in the prospects of a better country where none is left behind, irrespective of tongue, creed or religion, and his untiring service for God and country.

We have a firm belief that his Maker, the Almighty God, will judge him fairly and grant him eternal repose. That ought to be the consolation for his family, relations and friends.