Sam Nda-Isaiah the Founding Chairman of this newspaper, fondly called Uncle Sam, would have been 60 today, May 1. But he would probably not have been celebrating his platinum jubilee.

Sam, being Sam, he might have been hosting one political meeting or the other, canvassing his views with the energy and candour that would make felicitations, even on such a landmark birthday, sound like a distraction. That was Sam.

He was a man of ideas – knowledgeable, zealous, restless and full of courage and humanity. These qualities are currently in acute short supply in our country today.

He was always eager to try new things and went to great lengths to find the best and brightest to spar with or get things done. He took every assignment as if his life depended on it. When he didn’t succeed, he was never afraid to try again and again. Sam hardly took “no” for an answer. He believed that what is thought impossible is what is not attempted.

The story of the founding of this newspaper, for example, is the story of Sam’s resilience. Though he was the son of one Nigeria’s most respected journalists, Clement Ndanusa-Isaiah, Sam was a pharmacist by training.

Although he never failed to eulogise the values of hard work and discipline he got from working briefly at the pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, he quit when many would have been too pleased to continue. He was a man on a mission.

Instead of wallowing in the beaten path of nine-to-five, he took his fate in his own hands and pressed his savings from the launch of his collection of published articles into a newspaper start-up, defying doomsday predictions of the perilous northern readership market.

That was Sam. The greater the risk, the higher his appetite seemed to be.

His investment in LEADERSHIP, which started from a newsletter, LEADERSHIP Confidential, not only paid off in providing employment for teaming young people, it also expanded readers’ choice, growing into portfolio of publications and services that have become important national brands and assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

We salute his memory today as we reflect on his legacies since he passed on Friday, December 11, 2020. But we also miss him dearly from the things we see today, especially in politics.

Sam made friends throughout the length and breadth of the country, people of different ethnic nationalities, age groups and faith. He was too passionate about the country’s unity, its promise of prosperity and the inherent goodness in the next fellow to brook the rampant divisions that threaten the country today.

For Sam, what mattered was not where you came from your religion or skin colour. It was who you were and where you stood on the big issues – security, health, education, energy and infrastructure.

One of the most travelled and exposed among his peers, it was the passion to see Nigeria become a truly great country in his lifetime that made him contest nomination as the presidential candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2014. After years of writing a political column, Last Word, that riveted the country and kept influential politicians awake at night, he believed, despite the odds, it was time to throw his hat in the ring and show that he was as good as his word.

His audacity to gun for the highest office in the land when a number of people thought he should have aimed for less, inspired thousands of people across the country, especially young people, a significant number of who worked with him as volunteers.

His campaign was different. It was driven, not by money or a sense of entitlement, but by ideas, big ideas; it was driven by a passion to work with others to bring bad governance to an end, even if he was not the one who eventually emerged as the party’s flag bearer.

His ambition failed but his ideas, all carefully documented in his writings over the years and summarised in his political manifesto, live gloriously on.

As we approach the next general election in 2023, we long – we hope not in vain – for that patriotism, that clarity and that decency and humanity that made Sam’s politics refreshingly different.

He was a bridge-builder, with a network that was cultivated by diplomats, professionals, politicians and business people.

It is a tribute to his influence and clout that even though he was born a Nupe in the middle of the country, he had as many friends up north as well as down south who were hardly in doubt about his goodwill and loyalty. He was Kakaki Nupe, Aare Baaroyin of Akure Kingdom and Ugwumba Ndigbo, a rare combination of traditional titles for a media magnate in a country as politically and ethnically divisive as Nigeria.

Sam was a shining light who deliberately abhorred the mundane proclivities that has continued to hold Nigeria down as a nation. It is striking to point out that in all his businesses, ability to perform was the guiding principle.

He stressed merit. That, in our opinion, laid the foundation for the success story his media outfit, LEADERSHIP Group is today, still flourishing as a result of the solid foundation built on by the committed management and staff members to whom he passed on the baton.

As we mark his birthday posthumously, on a day on which he would have been 60, we are comforted that even though his time here was short on length, it was rich in legacy – a legacy of love, family and friends, service to humanity and faith in God and country.

We commend these values to politicians, especially in the weeks and months ahead. That would be the last word, for now.