BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A former member of the Senate, Senator Dino Melaye, has described the founder/publisher of the LEADERSHIP and NATIONAL ECONOMY Newspaper titles, Late Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a great Nigerian who will be missed by all.

Melaye, who paid a condolence visit to the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group in Abuja on Tuesday, wrote in the condolence register: “You were a great Nigerian. We will miss you as you journey home to Christ. Rest in peace my brother and friend.”

The two-time member of the National Assembly was received on arrival by the group managing director of LEADERSHIP Group, Muazu Elazeh, and top management staff including the younger brother of the deceased, Mr. Abraham Nda-Isaiah.

Senator Melaye thereafter prayed God to give all concerned the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.