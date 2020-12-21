BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede on Monday described the late publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah as a worthy ambassador of the institution.

The late media icon, Mr Sam Nda- Isaiah was an alumni of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Ogunbodede who took time to shower encomium on the late pharmacist at a press conference he addressed on encroachment into the institution land noted that the death is a major loss to OAU and the Faculty of Pharmacy of the institution in particular.

Speaking on the encroachment, Ogunbodede warned land speculators/land grabbers within the Ile-Ife community to stay clear of OAU land or face the wrath of the law.

“We hereby wish to warn anybody or any group of persons who may want to foment any trouble that law enforcement agencies have been officially briefed about this development”.

According to him, the Federal Government has expressly mandated the authorities of OAU and the marching order from the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu to sensitize the general public which has been done by airing Radio Jingles in all the Radio Stations in Osun.

He also warned those who have been misled into buying government land that the Federal Government is not only prepared but ready to secure the University land.

Reacting to the development, Ife community spokesperson, Chief Bami Ogunbanbi said the university was trying to appeal to the public sentiment, adding that it failed to produce a map to back up their claim that the Parakin area is part of what was ceded to the school in 1961.