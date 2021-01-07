BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

The executive secretary, Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management) Board (PEF(M)B), Ahmed Bobboi, has stated that the late publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, would be missed for his sense of patriotism and unflinching commitment to peace and stability of Nigeria.

In his condolence message, Bobboi expressed shock over Nda-Isaiah’s demise, describing him as a detribalised media guru who died when the media industry needed his experience, mentoring and professional guidance most.

“He will be remembered as a quintessential professional for his prolific and captivating writings.

“He will be sorely missed for his sense of patriotism, selfless service and unflinching commitment to peace and stability of our beloved country. While we pray for the repose of his soul, we enjoin you (family and staff) to find solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled and impactful life.

“Times like this test our faith. Just when things seem so disappointing is when we have to remember that God will not let us suffer any more than we can bear,” Bobboi added.