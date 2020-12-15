By Idang Alibi |

Sam Nda Isaiah, the recently deceased publisher of Leadership newspapers, and I met some time either in 2001 or 2002 on the Editorial Board of the Daily Trust newspaper but I cannot remember the precise year. If it were in my younger days when my brain was fresher and so many things were not competing for my attention, I would have noted in my diary the precise minute, hour, day, month and year which I first met Sam and many others who later came to be part of that great newspaper’s Editorial Board and its array of columnists.

But it hardly matters which precise year we got to meet. What is important is that the Daily Trust empire brought him and I and many star reporters, writers and commentators together. I remember Professor Okello Oculi, Bilya Bala, Adagbo Onoja, Hajia Aisha Kabiru Yusuf, the wife of the then MD/ COO of the Media Trust Limited, Kabiru Yusuf himself, who used to chair the Board until about a year later when Is’haq Moddibbo Kawu, was made the Editor as well as Chairman of the Editorial Board. The great Mahmud Jega joined us in 2006 or 2007 from Kaduna after his stint with the New Nigerian newspaper. Many other stars came as some were departing to pursue other engagements.

I was on that Board with Sam for several years almost throughout the Olusegun Obasanjo years as President before Sam left us to found his own newspaper chain. I remained and many others came and joined us while many others left. I remained and became almost an ‘indigene’ of the place until 2016.

The country was good in those days as it was not yet dangerously polarized along ethnic, regional and religious lines as is, unfortunately, the case today. There was hope and a great sense of optimism in the air. Our country was only a few years earlier salvaged from the hands of military dictators and placed in the hands of the able General Olusegun Obasanjo. Intellectuals and ordinary citizens alike were united in their hope that Nigeria’s future was well assured. The stars that Kabiru Yusuf, that great manager of men and material, had carefully assembled were writing away great pieces some of which were simply out of this world. Readers who were avidly reading some of the rarefied and refined thoughts of the finest minds assembled had a swell time, judging from their responses to the outpouring of the commentariat.

This was in the days when the Social Media had not yet come and people were reading serious newspaper stuff and the Daily Trust had just made its bold entrance on the national media landscape as a serious national newspaper, albeit with a strong Northern tilt.

As a man who had had some fairly considerable experience on the Editorial Board of many newspapers prior to that time, I remember I was the one who invented and patented the idea that the national topics that are usually presented for Editorial Board members’ consideration usually invite either of the following responses: ‘’we condemn without reservation’’ or ‘’we strongly condemn’’ or ‘’we disagree intoto’’ or ‘’we commend, but with some reservation’’. The fifth kind of response is the one which Sonala Olumhense said, a newspaper and its editorialists will go to ‘’Afghanistan’’, writing in an escapist manner, on innocuous or safe foreign topics when the events at hope are too hot to handle! The sixth was a very rare one such as an editorial which The Guardian had run in 1986 on a certain migratory bird whose name I have now forgotten which had migrated from either Australia or Canada to Nigeria. In that editorial only, only observation of the pattern of that bird’s migration and some philosophical commentary was made. There was nothing in it about the depth of feeling against a policy or action of government, individual or group.

That broad categorisation of likely responses to national issues correspond to the broad swipe of character traits of humans. We have the ultra -radicals, radicals, conservatives, moderates and the laisse-fair. In the course of time, we got to know among ourselves who best is likely to be assigned to do a draft depending on the nature of the topic under discussion. Sam Nda Isaiah, an ultra-radical especially as it concerned President Obasanjo’s government, was most likely to be assigned to do ‘’we condemn without reservation’’ kind of topic as Sam was usually on the side of those who will handle or lead discussion on those issues over which we are likely to strongly disagree with government or upon which we will condemn government without reservation.

Anyone who knew Sam well and wants to do him a tribute cannot escape using any of the following words in describing aspects of his character: passion, patriot, Buhari, Obasanjo. As a man of passion, he loved intensely as he hated most viscerally. He loved Buhari most passionately and hated Obasanjo so unforgivingly. Apart from Buhari, Sam also loved Nigeria most passionately. His problem, however, is that he wanted everyone to embrace his own brand of patriotism! Well, well, well, it was Obasanjo who once defined activists as men and women who speak rapidly (passionately) on issues that are of concern to all of us

I will not tell readers what type of topics I was most likely assigned but I was not on Sam’s side. Interestingly, there was no particular order of sitting decreed by anyone but most times, Sam and I used to stay near each other. Knowing his lack of love for Obasanjo and my own warm regards for the man, there were days I will engage in some mischief by deliberately provoking Sam, a stammerer, and getting him all worked up. Any time Obasanjo’s name was mentioned in the course of a discussion, I will interject and ask the person mentioning Obasanjo’s name to please acknowledge his many great contributions to the building of a new Nigeria by adding the epithet ‘Father of the Nation’ or that ‘Great Father of the Nation’ or ‘Nigeria’s Nelson Mandela’ or that ‘Great Leader’.

Sam will quickly recognize that I am trying to look for his trouble. His stuttering will increase and he will be lost for words to condemn anyone who dared to think that Obasanjo represented some good for his beloved Nigeria. He will breathlessly appeal to the Chairman to call me to order so he can say something useful for the building of Nigeria.

God is all wisdom. He knew why he had to put such quantum of passion in one man called Sam Nda Isaiah. He was created specifically to be an empire builder and without passion the empire that is today the Leadership group of newspapers would not have been built. And run. Adieu, Sam. Nigeria has lost one of its dearest lovers.