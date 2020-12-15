By Ray Morphy |

The year 2020 has been a terrible year for the world and Nigerians due to the challenges that accompanied COVID-19 pandemic! This coupled with a high level of insecurity through the activities of Boko Haram/bandits have left trails of blood and tales of woe across the land, from North East, North West to North Central.

However, none of these shocked me as much as the sudden death of my childhood friend and chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group Limited, publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspaper titles, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Our friendship started at New Nigerian Newspapers when we were kids and used to do vacation jobs during the holidays at New Nigerian Headquarters Kaduna where Mamman Daura held sway as Managing Editor. His father was Chief Sub Editor of New

Nigerian titles while mine was Chairman. We became friends, a friendship that would last nearly 50 years until his sudden death last week.

His abiding interest in the media must have developed from our youthful media experience as cubs at New Nigerian. Of course, I guess he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps despite his degrees in pharmacy!

Little wonder, that his interest in the media landscape blossomed via The Trust titles to publishing some of the most read newspaper titles in Nigeria today.

Even though he was trained as a Pharmacist, Sam’s passion for the Nigeria’s development was the sole reason for his voyage into the media industry! Whenever the history of Nigeria media industry is written, chapters would be devoted to the Pharmacist who gave his all to succeed in an industry where many newspapers die even before their second anniversary.

He had been able to sustain LEADERSHIP from day one by focusing primarily on populist human interest content. This was one reason why leadership stood the test of time.

Despite being a friend of the high and mighty, it didn’t stop him using the LEADERSHIP titles as a tool of holding the government accountable to the people.

He used the platform of his publications to fight for good governance and enthronement of genuine democracy in the country. He made his newspapers the voice for the voiceless and showed that newspapers published in the North could become just as successful as those of the Lagos-Ibadan axis.

He made the LEADERSHIP a national breakfast for many Nigerians and particularly gave a voice to the Northern reader whose voice were hitherto not heard in major newspapers based in the South. I always marveled by the excellency of his endeavours in the media industry where he had outwitted the competition and made the LEADERSHIP titles the darling of advertisers even ahead of older newspapers.

Sam Nda-Isaiah used his platform to fight corruption and bad governance in Nigeria. He was one of the courageous newspaper publishers who fought against the dictatorial tendencies of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo administration. He was the first publisher who alerted Nigerians earlier of Obasanjo’s plot to serve a third term in office in violation of the constitution. Sam was at the forefront of mobilizing Nigerians against Obasanjo’s third term agenda. His Monday columns on LEADERSHIP Newspaper was a must read for many Nigerians so much so that LEADERSHIP on Mondays was always completely sold! While a lot of credit had been given to the National Assembly lawmakers, especially the senators that allegedly rejected Obasanjo’s Ghana Must Go largesse, not a enough credit has been given to newspaper men like Sam Nda-Isaiah who mobilized the citizenry against the third term bid of Obasanjo despite the risk to their business in term of revenue loss from government advertisements and patronage!

To show that his quest for good governance was not personal, when late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua began to derail, Sam, the publisher of LEADERSHIP also called him out.

Many would not forget that period when President Yar’Adua was sick and it was being covered up! There was then, a lot of anxiety in the polity and over the future of our country, LEADERSHIP publisher pushed his reporters to dig into the state of Yar’Adua health and report the facts to Nigerians. Some of the reports rattled the powers that be to the extent that the LEADERSHIP newspaper was sued by President Yar’Adua, and, in a landmark decision, the court ruled that as president, Yar’Adua could not be sued, therefore, he himself cannot sue LEADERSHIP or anyone.

The Goodluck Jonathan administration that succeeded Yar’Adua administration was also not spared by LEADERSHIP under the chairmanship of Nda-Isaiah!. He used the instrumentality of his media to expose corruption in the Jonathan administration. He didn’t stop there, he even went beyond media, he joined the then newly formed opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) where he contested for the presidential ticket of the APC alongside the now President Muhammadu Buhari!

That was how passionate he was about our country! When he failed to get the APC ticket, he threw his all in to ensure the victory of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2015 general elections! He used all available tools to rally for General Muhammadu Buhari!

Sweet victory was achieved when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Candidate Muhammadu Buhari winner of the 2015 presidential

election. It was the very first time that an opposition party defeated an incumbent President in Nigeria! Sam Nda-Isaiah was one of the engineers of that epochal victory.

Sam Nda-Isaiah who loved Nigeria with passion has now gone to be with the Lord! The challenge for those of us who are still alive is to emulate him by doing all from our individual corners to make this country a better place! Adieu, my friend Sam Nda-Isaiah!

Aluta Continua!