BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

As tributes keep pouring for the late Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Mr. Nda-Isaiah, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) on Tuesday described him as an Excellent Pharmacist and worthy ambassador of the Board of Fellows and the society.

In a tribute by the Board of Fellows, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria tagged,’ Tribute To Pharmacist Sam Nda-Isaiah FPSN,’ signed by its Chairman Pharm (Prof.) Mbang N. Femi Oyewo on behalf of the board, they noted that the Board will not only miss his heart of benevolence, but most importantly, his sense of humour.

The tribute read in part, ‘’Sam Nda-Isaiah, a 1983 graduate of Pharmacy from the then University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University, had his earlier career in Hospital practice and then in the Pharmaceutical Industry, specifically Pfizer.

‘’Because of his interest in publishing, as a result of his background, he was severally the Editor-in–Chief of campus magazines in his University days.

‘’He later veered into publishing; THE LEADERSHIP Newspapers, the career he learnt from his father and the passion he developed early in school.

‘’Though Sam took to publishing, he never abandoned Pharmacy, his primary constituency. He was very active as a member of the Alumni Association and eventually became a member of the Board of Trustees of his Alumni. At one time or the other, he was a resource person at his Alumni gathering and events.

‘’These and many more, earned him the Fellowship of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria “FPSN.”

‘’He was magnanimous enough to use his newspaper to publish the adverts of the Annual Mid-Year event of the Board of Fellows free of charge not minding how many times the adverts were published during the period.

‘’Uncle Sam, as he was fondly called by friends and associates was indeed an excellent Pharmacist and an ambassador of the BOF of PSN.

‘’We at the Board will not only miss his heart of benevolence, but most importantly, his sense of humour.

‘’He had a big heart and at one time he took a shot at the highest political office in Nigeria, Presidency, under the platform of APC, his slogan was “BIG IDEAS.”

Though he lost in the primaries of the political party, he made a statement. He will be sorely missed by all and sundry, his immediate family, his friends, his classmates, the Alumni members, the Pharmacy family, his publishing company – The Leadership group, his immediate community and the Nation as a whole.

‘’Our prayer is that the Lord will comfort the entire family, friends and associates and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. His great legacy will surely live on.

‘’May the soul of our dear Uncle Sam rest in peace.’’