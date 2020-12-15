BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN,

The nation’s foremost automobile assembler, PAN Nigeria Limited, has described the death of the publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a big blow to Nigeria’s media scene, and the country in general.

In a condolence message signed by the company’s Acting Managing Director, Ms Taiwo Oluleye, FCIS, PAN Nigeria noted that the deceased was truly committed to the growth and progress of the country.

The letter, addressed to his brother, Abraham Nda-Isaiah read, “The late Kakaki Nupe was a champion of big ideas and his courageous columns beginning from Daily Trust and onto Leadership left a positive mark on our collective socio-political consciousness. His loss is indeed a big blow to the country as Late Sam Nda-Isaiah was truly committed to Nigeria’s growth and progress.”

“On behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of PAN Nigeria Limited, I wish to extend our commiserations to you and the entire LEADERSHIP Group family. As we pray for the repose of the soul of the late Sam, may Almighty God give you the strength and forbearance to cope with the irreparable loss.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah was a Nigerian political columnist, pharmacist, entrepreneur and journalist. He was the founder and chairman of the Leadership Newspaper. He died on Friday, 11th December 2020 after a brief illness. The deceased whose burial arrangements will be announced by family members, was born on May 1, 1962 in Minna, Niger State. He had decades of meritorious service in the media and private sectors”.