Former Minister of Sports and social development, Saidu Samaila Sambawa, has lauded Mr Sunday Dare’s capacity as Minister, saying the Federal Government has found the most capable individual, with the capacity to curb youth restiveness through sports.

Speaking from his base in the United States of America, Sambawa praised Dare for achieving so much in just under 2 years in office and advised the federal government to support the Ministry Youth and Sports Development’s grassroots development drive, saying sports is the best tool to curb insecurity and social unrest in Nigeria.

“I am a big fan of Sunday Dare and I have done my little from afar, to support his success story. I like the way he started and I am happy with every step he has taken so far. If not for the ten athletes that were disqualified during the Games, I was very confident that Team Nigeria would have won at least five medals at the Tokyo Olympics.”

“Despite the setbacks, I want to commend the athletes and the Ministry for rising to the challenge and returning home with a silver and a bronze medal from Tokyo. That is our best achievement in a long while.

“I appeal to the federal government to give more funds to the Ministry as sports has so much potential to tap from as a country. I am not disappointed that D’Tigers and D’Tigress exited the Games without a medal. I followed their preparation all through and I am very encouraged by the fact that we have so many young boys and girls in these teams that will form the nucleus of our future exploits at the Olympics,” he said.

The Kebbi State born politician added that: “If the federal government can put 10% of what they invest on security into sports development, in five years, millions of Nigerian youths will be taken off the streets and be meaningfully engaged and billions of dollars will be coming as remittances from Nigerian talents scattered abroad.

“Our Youth are talented and patriotic. They are everywhere in the world winning medals for countries like the United States, Canada, Great Britain and the rest not only because they are not supported and encouraged, but also because these countries have provided a conducive atmosphere for them to thrive.

“The Minister has done so well in convincing and encouraging most of these athletes to return home and on my part, I helped to facilitate the process of securing Nigeria passports and spoke to a few of them on the need to dorn the Green White Green jersey of Nigeria.”