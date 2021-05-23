Hello, today I am going to be speaking about Samsung Galaxy A52. First of all, the companies need to find new names for their devices; they are getting so old.

What is the next one going to be – Samsung Galaxy A52 Plus Max Lite Note Ultra-light 250? They need somebody to trim their name, like me trying to get my hair trimmed but come home looking like somebody used a lawn mower to cut my hair. First of all, the phone is about $500 which means you will be spending around N210,000.

That’s reasonable compared to some of the other devices I thought of featuring today. Like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which is about $1,300, translating to nearly N540,000. Remember when I was making fun of the Samsung Galaxy A52; it doesn‘t hold a candle to the Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra Super Lite Max Pro G502 13 Plus.

Thank God this phone still has an earphone; it also uses USB-C for charging. The back is made of plastic with a matt finish so scratches won’t be nearly as frequent. It has up to an IP 67 rating, which means you don‘t have to worry about using it in the rain or jumping into the pool with it; just make sure it doesn’t have any cracks. The display on this phone is as good as the build quality.

It has a nice full HD Super ALMOLED display. Translating from crazy speech, the display is really good. The selfie camera is in the top middle of the screen but it doesn’t get in the way very much, so if that is something that annoys you about phones, you won’t have to worry here.

It has finger ID but you can also use face ID. The display is 90hz refresh rate, so it won’t stutter much but if you want to trade the 90hz refresh rate for 60hz to save battery, that would be fine. This device is good all-around in my opinion, apart from the name, of course. If you manage to get your hands on this phone, you will be happy. Bye for now.