By ONYEAÑUNA ONYEDIKACHI

Samsung Nigeria says it is impressed with the opportunity afforded customers to experience the latest technological transformational devices on display in the Tech Experience Centre, which was opened by TD Africa last October.

The commendation coincided with the company’s decision to give its customers discounts on some of its products.

The Tech Experience Centre which is located in Lagos, is home to latest global technological devices manufactured by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Samsung Nigeria. The centre offers visitors a first-hand experience of new devices, gadgets, solutions and infrastructure that were previously alien to the industry and customers in Nigeria.

According to head, marketing, Samsung Nigeria, Iretiogo Oke, “The Tech Centre provides customers an array of our latest premium technological devices and gadgets on a consistent basis.

“It is like a daily technological exhibition of some sort and it is open to customers for a long period of time daily. We are glad to be part of this remarkable arrangement which enables us to reach our customers in a whole new level and avail consumers with ultramodern home and office appliances,” she added.

On the discounts, head, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Nigeria, Oluwaremilekun Ogunsan said, “We are very happy to announce that consumers can enjoy up to 20 per cent discount on a range of home appliances such as Refrigerators and Washing Machines.

“This offer is our own way of assisting our customers who would love to celebrate their mothers with a special gift and we thought it wise to help them achieve it.”