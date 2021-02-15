By ONYEAÑUNA ONYEDIKA, Abuja

Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy S Series to the public. It is clearly Samsung’s greatest Galaxy yet. A statement by the company say the new Galaxy S21 5G series builds on its impressive legacy to offer a premium flagship experience that makes every day epic. And starting from today, Galaxy S21 5G will be available in stores Nationwide. It is available in a variety of models, including Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which has the fastest processor on a Galaxy and its smartest and brightest display ever.

Those who purchase the device between February, 12 until March 7, 2021 can take full advantage of the incredible launch special. This includes a complimentary Clear Standing Cover or Galaxy S Pen with cover, a wireless charger duo, Samsung Care+. Trade In offers would also be available. This allows one to upgrade an old device with less financial burden. Customers also get N30,000 discount.

Clear View Cover: The stunning official Samsung Clear View Cover is the stylish way to keep your Samsung Galaxy S21 5G protected, whilst still being able to see your notifications.

S Pen: The Galaxy S21 5G Ultra 5G now includes the capability to use the Galaxy Note series’ famous S Pen1 for the first time. This technology empowers you to draw, take notes, edit photos or even take a picture with the device set up from a distance. The S Pen compatibility means you can finesse and fine-tune while editing your videos down to the last frame, with the precision that your finger simply can’t touch.

Samsung Care+: This is the popular accidental damage protection service plan exclusive to Galaxy smartphones that offers even more value to your Galaxy S21 purchase. It includes 1 accidental screen repairs over 12 months*. Customer is only required to pay N22, 500 only at repair

For those who demand the finest flagship mobile experience, with pro-grade camera innovations and top-of-the-line performance, at various price points, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ deliver in the categories what people want most. The Galaxy S21 will be available in a range of eye-catching colours, including a new signature colour: Phantom Violet and each device is coated with a luxurious matte finish for a sophisticated look and feel.