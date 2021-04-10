ADVERTISEMENT

Kayode Alabi, the Deputy Governor of Kwara, has described the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin as the best in Nigeria.

He stated this during his tour of the Stadium with his Edo State counterpart, Comrade Philip Shaibu on Thursday.

He said the remodeled Stadium, with the facilities available in it, could host various international competitions, including the African Games and Olympics.

He particularly commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for empowering the people of Edo through sports.

“I want to state it categorically clear that Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium is the best stadium in Nigeria.

“I have gone round the Stadium, from the tennis courts to the badminton court, the squash court, the gymnastics hall and swimming pool, all I can say is that the state government invested hugely in the sports sector.

“With the facilities on ground, Edo can host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), African Games and the Olympics.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki is doing well in the area of engaging the youths through sports and I know in the nearest future Edo will become a force to reckon with in the sports industry,” Alabi said,

He disclosed that Kwara would study the model of the refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to ensure the state hosts national competitions in the nearest future. (NAN)