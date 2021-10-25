A prominent lawyer, Mr Ahmed Adeniyi Raji (SAN), has called on the federal government to introduce Wealth Tax Policy that will make the super-rich Nigerians pay deserved tax that would be used to cater for the downtrodden in the country.

He said the suggested tax policy, if introduced and implemented, will make super-rich Nigerians contribute meaningfully to the government’s purse to bridge the gap between the affluent and the super-poor in the nation.

Raji who spoke at a public lecture entitled “Taxing Powers in a Federal System” held in Abuja to mark his 60th birthday remarked that time had come for the government to do real balancing between the rich and the poor in Nigeria.

He argued that in the face of a harsh economic situation starring poor Nigerians in the face, the poor need to be subsidised and not to be taxed under any guise so as to balance their anger against the rich.

The senior lawyer said evidence is sufficient that some super-rich class own personal jets worth $50 million each at a time when some families could not afford to eat twice a day, adding that the country cannot witness genuine peace under such a situation.

He said, “It is a fact that the downturn in Nigeria’s economy is having harsh and devastating effects on the poor majority of Nigerians. The wide disparity between the rich and the poor should be of grave concern to patriotic Nigerians and the way out must be found.

“The gap between the rich and the poor is so large and so offensive that It can lead to a breakdown of law and order at any moment.

“It is in the interest of justice that the super rich should shed part of their stupendous wealth to cater for the downtrodden before it is too late.

“Majority of Nigerians are in absolute poverty. Over 90 percent of the Nigerian population is in abject poverty and time has come for us, including myself, to address the ugly situation.

“Any attempt to pretend that all is well may spell doom for the nation. We will be sitting on a keg of powder if we refuse to address the challenges of the poor masses now,” he warned.