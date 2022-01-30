As Nigeria prepares for the 2023 elections, a senior legal practitioner, Dr Reuben O. Atabo (SAN) has called on politicians to maintain peace and promote national unity in their pursuit of various public offices.

Atabo made this call during his conferment and decoration with the award of Doctorate Degree in Public Administration and Management by Lviv University of Business and Law, Ukraine at Merit House, Abuja, yesterday.

He said all politicians must look beyond self interest in their contests for various political offices, and work towards promoting peace and unity in Nigeria, as a proof of their patriotism, especially in view of the present insecurity challenges.

“I charge all politicians hoping for one office or the other come 2023 to ensure peaceful election and work to promote the unity of our dear nation. This will be a proof of their patriotism and love for the country.

“I beg all politicians to think beyond self interest and seek to allow unity in this nation, knowing that the election period will be over, but Nigeria will remain,” he said. Atabo promised to continue promoting justice in his capacity as a senior advocate of Nigeria.

