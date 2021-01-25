By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the United States President Joe Biden to freeze assets belonging to leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and officials of the Buhari administration in the United States who are involved in acts of corruption and undermining of the nation’s democracy.

The opposition party also asked the President not to extend the lifting of visa ban to the aforementioned individuals.

The party meanwhile commended Biden for lifting the immigration visa restrictions on regular Nigerians.

National publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said, “Now that President Biden has settled down to work, our party urges him to look into the records, especially the report of the Department of State and note the litany of infractions on our polity by APC leaders and officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“President Biden is invited to act on the report of the Department of State detailing cases of human right abuse, arbitrary and extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, detention, torture, shooting

and killing of voters, massacring of peaceful protesters as witnessed in the EndSARS protests as well as other atrocious crime against

humanity under the Buhari-led APC administration which were also reported by the Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI).

“Moreover, our party urges President Biden to offer support in savingour democracy by enforcing firm sanctions on APC leaders and their agents in Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the judiciary, who openly undermined our democracy by manipulating elections, deploying thugs and security operatives to unleash violence to rig elections in Kano, Ondo, Kaduna, Katsina,Ekiti, Niger, Plateau, Rivers and Kogi states among others.

“In Kogi, security agents were deployed to shoot and kill voters, cart away ballot boxes, while police helicopters were deployed to fire tear gas on innocent Nigerians, burnt an innocent woman to death, altered election result figures to declare themselves winners.