BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

The leadership of Unified Nigerian Youth Forum (UNYF) has advocated sanctioning of security heads in states where mass abduction occurs.

A statement issued by the President, Comrade Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem said, the forum has nooption than to join many Nigerians to condem in totality the spate and worrisome countless abductions of Secondary and Primary School Children across the country with much concentration of the kidnapping activities in North Central, North West and North East regions of the country.

“Without apologies I am bold to say Education is under Attack in northern Nigerian”.

He emphaised that “available records from both local and international organization show that the regions mentioned above has the highest number of out of school children, and Government at all levels in those Region on their parts has equally introduces many policies to encourage mass enrollment of people’s into both private and public schools, but with current kidnappings activities; it will take the region another five decade to fill in the vacuum.

“It’s unbelievable to find out that; despite our harmsome security budget, the current trend of insecurities is threatening our educational system and curriculum.

“The President should close his eye to pity now and act brutally on all those who the current administration claimed to be on her watch list over there links to security related matters now.

“We as a Forum passionately appeal to the Federal Government to saction heads of security agencies in any state/Region with a record of mass abductions or kidnapping, that will further prove to our country co-cospirators that it’s no longer business as usual.

“Government at all levels should form a synergy between all the security agencies, local vigilantes inclusive in order to help find a lasting solutions to our multiple security challenges, which has bring us shame and disgrace amongst community of sovereign nation.

“The body language and direct output of our leaders should change with immediate effect or else with such high rate of daily reports on insecurities, one day one will not be able to visit his/her wards school in a hurry and or even in a dream.

“Government at all levels must provide adequate securities to our schools and staff quarters like they are doing to themselves, immidiate families members, places of business interest and political associate” he stated.