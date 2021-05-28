Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has constituted a 14-man steering committee for the implementation of German Development Corporation-Pro Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria Programme (GIZ-SEDIN) for Niger State.

The governor, who inaugurated the committee at Government House, Minna, said that the committee is to provide support for the overall implementation of the programme in the state, review and monitor the statutory goal, objective and give general direction to the programme.

Governor Sani Bello noted that part of the activities of the committee is to give recommendations on project approaches and selection, as well as participate in the discussions on general strategies and opportunities of the programme, planning and implementation.

He urged the committee to facilitate cooperation with state actors and ensure total buy-in for the programme activities and projects.

The governor also told the committee to make their presence felt and introduce new projects that are beneficial to the people.

While commending the activities of the GIZ, aimed at reducing poverty in the country, the governor assured that the government will support the programme by giving priority to small businesses especially in agriculture and capacity building.

The GIZ head of programme in Nigeria, Markus Wauschkuhn said the programme was aimed at providing job through value-chain, creation of access to finance and credit funds for doing business as well as train women in entrepreneurship skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wauschkuhn said they were happy with the long years of working in Niger State and that they will collaborate with various agencies for optimal result.

Members of the committee include: the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to serve as the chairman, while the commissioners of Investment, Planning, Agriculture, Women Affairs, Youth and Sports are members.

Other members include; director general (DG) Commodity and Export Agency, president of Niger Chambers of Commerce, permanent secretaries of Lands, Justice, Economic Affairs in SSG’s office, chairman of Local Economic Forum and Representative of Women Entrepreneurs, while GIZ is to provide the secretary.