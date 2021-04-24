ADVERTISEMENT

Award winning actor and musician, Sani Danja has said he will continue to support the needy and the less privileged even as he become a year older.

The role interpreter and dancer who hails from Fagge, Kano State, on social media gave thanks to Allah on his birthday on Tuesday, April 20.

The brand ambassador who has produced and directed several movies including Manakisa, Nagari, Wasiyya, Harsashi, Gidauniya, Daham, Matashiya from Kannywood, also urged Muslim faithful to remain close to Allah even during the Ramadan.

Danja via his Instagram handle, realsanidanja also urged the faithful to make a deep sincere prayers to Allah that on the occasion of the Holy Month.