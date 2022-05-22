Ahmed Mohammed Sani, has won the primary election of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Ankpa/ Omala/Olamaboro Federal Constituency of Kogi State.

The election which took place in Ankpa town, was keenly contested by four aspirants namely: Ahmed Mohammed Sani, Abduljaleel Momoh, Ben Adagi and James Ukpoju.

Earlier, the secretary of the party in the state, Suleiman Abubakar, while addressing the aspirants and delegates before the commencement of the exercise, declared that he had no preferred candidate among all the aspirants who are contesting.

Suleiman, who declared that he was not supporting anybody in the primary, asked all the delegates to vote according to their preference.

Before the commencement of the exercise, all the delegates were accredited in the presence of all the aspirants and INEC.

Announcing the result, the returning officer, Sonny B. Omachi, said four aspirants contested the but Ahmed Sani emerged the winner with 75 votes, to defeat the other three aspirants, Momoh, Adagi and Ukpoju who polled 40, 26 and 2 respectively.

In his victory speech, Sani praised the other aspirants who contested with him, describing them as partners in the process of bringing development to the constituency. He appealed to them to join him in delivering victory to NNPP in the next year general elections.