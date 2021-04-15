By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

Some Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have warned Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State, over his alleged plans to dump the party for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Governor Matawalle was elected into office in 2019 as Zamfara state governor on the platform of the PDP. But there were reports that the governor was planning to dump the party for the ruling APC.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ahamba, who spoke with LEADERSHIP said the PDP should wait for him to jump ship before taking action.

According to the legal luminary, the party should wait for the appropriate time to deal with the issue.

He said the courts are there to also determine the issue.

Chief Ahamba said: ”The PDP should wait for him to decamp before taking action. The party should wait for the appropriate time to deal with the issue.”

Another Senior Advocate, Mr. Abdul Balogun, who also spoke with our correspondent, warned the governor not to embark on what he described as a suicide mission.

He said the PDP should approach the court to declare his seat vacant immediately he decamps from the party.

According to him, decamping to another party from the party on whose platform the governor was elected into office may be suicidal.

”The implication of his action, if he eventually decamps is that he will lose his seat.

”The court are there to determine the fate of the governor, if he leaves the party on whose platform he was elected. But in my view, he should be made to face the consequence of his action.

”Many politicians in the country hide behind a finger to achieve their aim, especially, when it comes to moving from one political party to the other,” Balogun said.

For his part, a chieftain of the PDP, Alhaji Khalid Abdullah, said the party should no longer take lightly the issue of decamping from the party.

He said the party should take any of its elected official who decamp to other parties to court and pursue the case to the Supreme Court.

”If you ask me, it is a fraud for an elected official of a party to jump ship to another party after winning election on the platform of a political party.

“The issue of defection should be tested in court up to the Supreme Court so that it will serve as deterrent for other who are planning to do same,” he added.