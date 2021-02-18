BY GEORGE OKOJIE |

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi has stressed the need for strict enforcement of family planning laws in the country to avert social problems associated with population explosion.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor spoke at the second day of the ongoing three-day economic summit in Lagos tagged, “Eghingbeti Lagos Economic Summit 2021,” with the theme: “Setting The Tone For A Greater Lagos,” holding at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said it would be counter-productive if people keep giving birth to children they cannot feed, educate and properly cater for.

According to him, the impact of government’s programmes especially improvement of social infrastructure will not yield the desired results if people keep procreating at will.

He opined that if the trend is not controlled through legislation it would get to a point the population density would overwhelm social infrastructure provided by the government.

“The idea that people can marry any number of wives they want without any kind of regulation to produce the number of children they can produce without being able to feed them and educate them is something that basically is completely antithetical even to Islamic law.”

“I don’t know why but there is a mindset against implementing the appropriate regulations in Islam which is that you do not build families you cannot maintain and you cannot abandon this responsibility.

“We can continue preaching and we can tell the government to spend more money on education but if people are going to produce 20, 30 children without being able to educate them, I maintain that the government cannot keep up with that pace.

“Beyond spending money and beyond the budget, the idea of education awareness, regulation and the mindset of people would need to be addressed.”

Dwelling on the problem of malnutrition, he urged the federal government to raise awareness on child nutrition beyond the current school feeding programme.

He said, “One thing we need to look at is that sometimes by the time these children get to school, it is too late. We’ve got to think of nutrition before they get to school and that is extremely important for that programme to be expanded to deal with that.”

“Very often at that level, it is not so much spending money on providing food as so much as investing in education and awareness,

engagement through antenatal care, through conversations for people to understand exactly what they need to do to give their children.”