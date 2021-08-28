Former emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi ll, yesterday supervised the release of 18 inmates from the Yola Correctional Centre who were earlier held for minor crimes.

The inmates whose fines were settled by Muassatu Zawiyatit Dariqutit Tijjaniya of Nigeria, Sheik Ibrahim Usman, was organized as part of events to mark the former emir’s 60th birthday.

Sanusi who was recently appointed the new Khalifah, Dariqutit Tijjaniya encouraged other people to key into freeing inmates wherever they are so that they can become good members of the society.

“I came to supervise the release of 18 inmates who were detained for minor crimes. The correctional centre is clean, many of the inmates look healthy,” he said.

Earlier, Shiek Ibrahim Abubakar Daware , National Chaiman Zuwiyatut Dariqutit Tijjaniya, said those released comprises of Muslims and christian from the correctional centre.

Sanusi also condole with families of the late Ahmad Joda and the Lamido of Adamawa over the demise of the elder statement.